Asus ROG Phone 6 appears on Geekbench sporting Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 16GB of RAM
*Header image - the Asus ROG Phone 5
The next-gen Asus ROG Phone 6 series is coming on July 5 under the banner 'For Those Who Dare'. And now, a daring new leak has appeared online, reports MySmartPrice, unveiling almost everything to know about the gaming phone ahead of its official release.
Asus ROG 6 appears on Geekbench sporting Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
The device appears on the popular benchmarking website sporting model number AI2201_F and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The new upgraded flagship processor features four cores clocked at 2.02GHz and four cores at 3.19GHz, ready to take on all the gaming challenges you want to throw at it. The ROG Phone 6 spots Adreno 730 GPU.
As you can see on the image above, the phone listed on the website comes with 16GB of RAM, but from previous leaks and rumors, we know that an 18GB of RAM variant will also grace the shelves, and so will a more modest (if you can say modest here) 12GB of RAM version.
The device managed to reach 1323 in the single-core test and 4238 in the multi-core test, which is a pretty impressive score overall. For reference, the Asus ROG Phone 5 managed 1,131 in single-core and 3,729 in the multi-core test, so definitely there's an improvement with the new generation. The gaming handset will sport Android 12 out of the box.
Earlier, more Asus ROG Phone 6 specs leaked
The upcoming smartphones were recently spotted on the 3C certification website which revealed their charging speeds: 65W, the same as the predecessor, the ROG Phone 5. And recently, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station leaked key specs for the phone (via MySmartPrice). Let's quickly recap what the ROG Phone 6 specs that leaked are.
The phone is said to come with a 6.78-inch OLED display, rocking a Full HD+ resolution, and a stunning 165Hz display refresh rate. As we already mentioned above, the powerful and mightly Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is the SoC to power the device. Other leaks indicate that a massive 6,000mAh battery cell will make your gaming sessions longer.
As for the camera, a 64MP primary shooter is expected in a triple-cam system. Other features include dual stereo speakers, and a VC cooling chamber (we don't want our phones to get all heated up when we're heated up playing PUBG Mobile, do we?).
The launch will be an online event on July 5, which you can watch here when the time comes, and it seems the ROG Phone 6 series design will be inspired by space.
The launch event will officially be held on July 5, coming really, really soon
As we approach the date of the official reveal, more leaks are bound to surface from the depths of the internet space, so stay tuned!
