Asus to unveil the ROG Phone 6 series in early July
For those who dare. Now that is how you announce a gaming phone. Or at least its launch event, that is. On June 2nd, Asus Republic of Gamers issued a press release confirming the upcoming announcement of the new ROG Phone 6 series, scheduled for July 5th, 2022.
The main promise of the ROG Phone 6 series is to give gamers the competitive edge, through stellar performance and a best-in-class display. The smartphone will debut with the widely-anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which we also very recently tested.
The Samsung AMOLED display will boast an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, via Asus’ exclusive ROG tuning technology. In order to keep the powerhouse processor running smoothly and ensure optimal performance, the smartphone will also implement a new cooling system which ostensibly offers unmatched capabilities.
The “For Those Who Dare” event itself will be held exclusively online. In addition to unveiling the ROG Phone 6 series, Asus will also announce a number of other products, including a new lineup of gaming accessories and gaming headphones.
During the event, a live gaming show match will take place, with a number of well-known influencers competing in it. The online-only event will take place on July 5, 2022 at 20:00 p.m. CST. Spectators can join online via this link.
The main promise of the ROG Phone 6 series is to give gamers the competitive edge, through stellar performance and a best-in-class display. The smartphone will debut with the widely-anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which we also very recently tested.
Hence the device, which is heavily geared towards mobile gaming, will be one of the first headsets to feature Qualcomm’s latest SoC. Besides the powerful chipset, the ROG Phone 6 series will introduce a further set of improvements.
The Samsung AMOLED display will boast an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, via Asus’ exclusive ROG tuning technology. In order to keep the powerhouse processor running smoothly and ensure optimal performance, the smartphone will also implement a new cooling system which ostensibly offers unmatched capabilities.
The ROG Phone 6 series will also be receiving an updated design. The new look will be futuristic and inspired by space. The smartphone will have a number of new features and will be a part of a big ecosystem of gaming accessories.
The “For Those Who Dare” event itself will be held exclusively online. In addition to unveiling the ROG Phone 6 series, Asus will also announce a number of other products, including a new lineup of gaming accessories and gaming headphones.
During the event, a live gaming show match will take place, with a number of well-known influencers competing in it. The online-only event will take place on July 5, 2022 at 20:00 p.m. CST. Spectators can join online via this link.
Things that are NOT allowed: