Android Asus

Asus ROG Phone 5s Series launches in Europe “for those who dare”

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Asus ROG Phone 5s Series launches in Europe “for those who dare”
Not sure if everyone remembers, but Asus revealed two new ROG Phone 5 models back in August. They are called ROG Phone 5s and are meant to replace the vanilla ROG Phone 5 flagships that were just released earlier this year.

The differences between ROG Phone 5s and regular models are minimal, but since Asus will retire the ROG Phone 5 models, these are the phones that you’ll actually be able to purchase going forward.

Speaking of which, Asus has just announced that the ROG Phone 5s is now available for purchase in Europe. The ROG Phone 5s comes in three versions - 16/512GB, 12/512GB, and 18/512GB and can be had for €1000, €1100, and €1300 respectively. The ROG Phone 5s Pro is up for pre-order, but it won’t hit shelves until later this year.

The ROG Phone 5s flagships are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipsets, as opposed to the vanilla models that are equipped with Snapdragon 888 processors. Also touch response rate has been turned up a notch from native 300Hz to 360Hz.

Both top-tier smartphones boast large 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. They don’t have microSD card support, but they have enough internal memory so that you won’t need that.

Also, since they’re gaming phones, they pack the GameCool 5 cooling system that promises an optimum thermal structure featuring a centered CPU with the battery split into two parts, one located on each side of the CPU. This particular cooling solution ensures that the heat generate by the CPU is transferred to all the edges and corners of the phone at the same time for higher thermal efficiency.

Other highlights of the flagships include triple camera setups (64MP+13MP+5MP), 24-megapixel selfie snappers, and massive 6,000 mAh battery. Also, from my personal experience, these phones are really huge and extremely heavy, so I’d recommend checking them out before ordering one.

