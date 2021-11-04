Asus ROG Phone 5s Series launches in Europe “for those who dare”0
The differences between ROG Phone 5s and regular models are minimal, but since Asus will retire the ROG Phone 5 models, these are the phones that you’ll actually be able to purchase going forward.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipsets, as opposed to the vanilla models that are equipped with Snapdragon 888 processors. Also touch response rate has been turned up a notch from native 300Hz to 360Hz.
Both top-tier smartphones boast large 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. They don’t have microSD card support, but they have enough internal memory so that you won’t need that.
Other highlights of the flagships include triple camera setups (64MP+13MP+5MP), 24-megapixel selfie snappers, and massive 6,000 mAh battery. Also, from my personal experience, these phones are really huge and extremely heavy, so I’d recommend checking them out before ordering one.