Android Asus

Asus ROG Phone II falls the latest coronavirus tech victim

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 04, 2020, 2:04 AM
After multiple warning from tech, pharmaceutical, and a plethora of other companies that the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak quarantine will cause transportation delays for the components that go into their products, it is now time for the finished goods to be affected.

Apple closed its stores in China, Google and Facebook pulled their employees out, and the Galaxy S20 cases may be in short supply at launch, but the latest victim of the coronavirus prevention measures is the... Asus ROG Phone II.

The gaming juggernaut which we reviewed and liked a lot not long ago, is now delayed, and Asus issued the following statement for those who ordered or intended to order the handset:


Thankfully, the shortage may turn out to be temporary after the quarantine methods take hold and the first cured people that got diagnosed with the virus two weeks ago, are now emerging. 

China in general, and Asus in particular, however, hold no sway to how the world's reaction to the outbreak, and for now we've seen some of the toughest ever measures imposed, including border closures and flight bans.

