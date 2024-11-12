Gurman provides exhaustive list of details and release window of upcoming Apple device
Apple has been looking to branch out for years now, leading to the car project and now the Apple Vision Pro. Recently, Bloomberg’s industry insider Mark Gurman revealed that the company has been looking to make a name for itself in the smart home and robotics markets. And now we’ve got an extensive list of details about Apple’s upcoming smart home device.
The main focus, according to Gurman, is on smart home management, AI and communication. Likely running on the rumored homeOS this device — which Gurman thinks might be called HomePad — will feature several popular iOS apps but no Apple App Store. Pre-installed apps include Safari, Notes, Calendar and Music.
We already knew that it would be like a tablet hung up on a wall similar to other products in this category. What we didn’t know is how small it’s reportedly going to be. Apparently it’ll only be around six inches and have thick bezels. It will also only be available in black or silver.
One of the most interesting things Gurman talked about is how the OS responds to people in the room. It wouldn’t be a new category of Apple product if it didn’t do something novel, and homeOS does something quite simple yet elegant. The device allegedly adjusts its display according to how many people are nearby and how close they are to the display.
Vision Pro was too costly to succeed, a lesson Apple has hopefully learnt. | Video credit — Apple
Apple has reportedly been instructed by CEO Tim Cook to give this category of products the utmost attention to compete with Amazon and Alphabet Inc.
He has made the device a priority for the company’s engineering and design departments, and is pushing to get it to market after more than three years of development.
— Mark Gurman, Bloomberg (subscription required), November 2024
Though touch enabled, the device is mostly expected to be used via voice control. Unsurprisingly, this means that Apple Intelligence and Siri will play a major role in how the device operates. Apple is also working on a speaker base for the device in case you don’t feel like hanging it on a wall.
As for the communication aspect of the device, expect FaceTime to be one of the biggest selling points. It also interfaces neatly with other Apple products and will help manage your entire home.
Release and accompanying products
The device will come out around the same time Apple Intelligence finishes rolling out. | Video credit — Apple
Gurman says Apple could announce the device as soon as March of next year. The reported iPad robot — which is apparently part of the same line of products — will follow later. This first device will serve the purpose of getting consumers used to having an AI assistant helping them with tasks around the house.
The device also isn’t intended to be a standalone product though it can definitely be used as one. Gurman says multiple displays will allow the system to form an intercom system throughout the house. There are also some tasks that can only be carried out if the device is paired with an iPhone.
Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is getting ready to launch smart home IP cameras in 2026. Meanwhile, Gurman says the smart home device will heavily lean into security applications and will interface with cameras. Put two and two together and it’s quite clear that Apple wants both new products to eventually supplement each other.
If Apple manages to keep the price of this device as well as the cameras at reasonable levels, we could see both product lines become a hit. Play the cards right and Apple could probably meet its expectations of selling tens of millions of these devices each year too.
Let’s just hope we don’t have another Apple car fiasco on our hands.
