Gurman provides exhaustive list of details and release window of upcoming Apple device

Though touch enabled, the device is mostly expected to be used via voice control. Unsurprisingly, this means that Apple Intelligence and Siri will play a major role in how the device operates. Apple is also working on a speaker base for the device in case you don’t feel like hanging it on a wall.As for the communication aspect of the device, expect FaceTime to be one of the biggest selling points. It also interfaces neatly with other Apple products and will help manage your entire home.

Gurman says Apple could announce the device as soon as March of next year. The reported iPad robot — which is apparently part of the same line of products — will follow later. This first device will serve the purpose of getting consumers used to having an AI assistant helping them with tasks around the house.The device also isn’t intended to be a standalone product though it can definitely be used as one. Gurman says multiple displays will allow the system to form an intercom system throughout the house. There are also some tasks that can only be carried out if the device is paired with an iPhone.Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is getting ready to launch smart home IP cameras in 2026 . Meanwhile, Gurman says the smart home device will heavily lean into security applications and will interface with cameras. Put two and two together and it’s quite clear that Apple wants both new products to eventually supplement each other.If Apple manages to keep the price of this device as well as the cameras at reasonable levels, we could see both product lines become a hit. Play the cards right and Apple could probably meet its expectations of selling tens of millions of these devices each year too.Let’s just hope we don’t have another Apple car fiasco on our hands.