Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
WWDC '24: Watch live now!

Apple's tvOS 18 arrives for Apple TV: new features

By
0comments
HomePod Software 18: new features
WWDC starts off with a keynote, offering a first look at the new updates to the operating systems for Apple products, and this year is no exception. The Cupertino tech giant is also revealing some new features for its Apple TV software.

Apple announces tvOS 18


Apple just announced tvOS 18, the latest update for the Apple TV. New goodies include InSight, an Enhanced Dialogue feature, support for more video formats, and more.

Apple's tvOS update introduces a new feature called InSight for Apple TV Plus. With InSight, you can get more info about the actors and music in the show you're watching. It'll be available on the TV app for both tvOS and the TV app on iPhone and iPad.

The Enhance Dialogue feature, previously exclusive to Apple TV with HomePod, will now be available when using TV speakers, receivers, or Bluetooth audio output. This audio filter helps clarify speech, making it easier to understand dialogue.

Apple is also adding support for 21:9 projectors, letting you watch movies in their intended aspect ratio for a more cinematic experience.

With the new tvOS update, subtitles will automatically turn on at key moments, like when you mute the volume or skip back ten seconds to replay a scene.

tvOS 18 will also bring an upgraded set of screensavers, including a new animated Snoopy screensaver and scenes from Apple TV+ shows. tvOS 18 is set to roll out later this year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless