Apple's tvOS 18 arrives for Apple TV: new features

WWDC starts off with a keynote, offering a first look at the new updates to the operating systems for Apple products, and this year is no exception. The Cupertino tech giant is also revealing some new features for its Apple TV software.

Apple announces tvOS 18

Apple just announced tvOS 18, the latest update for the Apple TV. New goodies include InSight, an Enhanced Dialogue feature, support for more video formats, and more.Apple's tvOS update introduces a new feature called InSight for Apple TV Plus. With InSight, you can get more info about the actors and music in the show you're watching. It'll be available on the TV app for both tvOS and the TV app on iPhone and iPad.The Enhance Dialogue feature, previously exclusive to Apple TV with HomePod, will now be available when using TV speakers, receivers, or Bluetooth audio output. This audio filter helps clarify speech, making it easier to understand dialogue.Apple is also adding support for 21:9 projectors, letting you watch movies in their intended aspect ratio for a more cinematic experience.With the new tvOS update, subtitles will automatically turn on at key moments, like when you mute the volume or skip back ten seconds to replay a scene.tvOS 18 will also bring an upgraded set of screensavers, including a new animated Snoopy screensaver and scenes from Apple TV+ shows. tvOS 18 is set to roll out later this year.