Apple adds four LG handsets to its trade in program
Back in April, LG announced that it was exiting the mobile phone business on July 31st. And while Apple seemingly doesn't need any help when it comes to unloading iPhone 12 series units (over 100 million handsets were sold in the first seven months for the best sales rate since the the iPhone 6 line in 2014), Apple will attempt to get LG phone owners to switch to iPhone or other Apple products.
LG might be done making smartphones, but four models have been added to Apple's trade in website
After you click on the brand of the device being traded, some questions will need to be answered. For example, is the device being traded in considered to be in good condition? If the answer is no, do the buttons work? Is the phone's body in good shape? After all of the questions are answered, Apple will reveal how money it is willing to value the trade at. The owner of the trade will then send Apple his/her email address and street address and will be sent an envelope so that the phone owner can send his trade to Apple.
Apple will send you a gift card that can be used toward the purchase of an iPhone, iPad and other Apple devices
The company says, "You may be done with your device, but chances are it still has more to give. If it’s in good shape, we’ll help it go to a new owner, diverting electronic waste from landfills. If not, we’ll send it to our recycling partner, so we can save more precious materials and take less from the earth. And if it’s an iPhone, it could even go to Daisy, our disassembly robot that can efficiently recover the resources inside."
LG decided to close its smartphone business after it was unable to catch up and gain some ground against top Android manufacturers like Samsung. LG had 10% of the U.S. smartphone market last year, and 2% of the global market in 2020. The company delivered only 23 million handsets last year compared to the 256 million that market leader Samsung shipped in 2020.
LG tried to sell its smartphone business to Vingroupo based in Vietnam, but the two firms could not agree to a deal leaving the South Korean manufacturer with only one solution and that is to shutter the business.