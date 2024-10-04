Subscribe to access exclusive content
Apple’s three most recent flagships could shape the iPhone SE 4

Apple
A digital rendering of the iPhone SE 4, displayed against a blurred background of green and purple hues.
Although the iPhone 16 series was just released a few weeks ago, many consumers are turning their attention to Apple's upcoming budget option instead – the iPhone SE 4. Set to possibly debut in spring 2025, it's expected to feature several upgrades over its predecessor, a refreshed design, and reportedly some specs from the latest iPhone 16.

iPhone 14's look, iPhone 15's cameras and iPhone 16's chipset


A fresh report from tech media outlet 9to5Mac has unveiled some intriguing details about the upcoming iPhone SE 4. According to the report, the iPhone SE 4 is set to include the base A18 processor found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. If this holds true, we can expect the new iPhone SE to come with 8GB of RAM and support for Apple Intelligence.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple

Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 could be equipped with Apple's first 5G modem, a rumor we've heard previously. Still, there's more information on the table now. This modem might also manage Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS functionalities, potentially boosting energy efficiency, especially when the device is in low-power mode.

When it comes to the camera, the report indicates that Apple plans to utilize the 48MP wide camera from the iPhone 15, along with the 12MP front-facing camera. While the iPhone SE 4 is expected to stick with a single rear lens, the enhanced resolution could enable a 2x "optical" zoom feature.

The last major influence on the iPhone SE 4 comes from the iPhone 14, and it seems like it could be a significant one. Earlier reports hinted that the iPhone SE 4 would take design cues from the iPhone 14, and this latest update backs that up. When a rumor pops up from multiple sources, it tends to hold some truth, so we can anticipate the iPhone SE 4 featuring those flat sides and a 6.1-inch OLED display, complete with a notch for Face ID sensors.

If all these details check out, I think the iPhone SE 4 could be an excellent option for those seeking the Apple experience without breaking the bank. While rumors hint at a higher price for this upcoming model (possibly around $500), it would still be lower than the latest iPhone 16, all while promising similar performance.
