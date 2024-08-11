Apple insider reveals some surprising details about the iPhone SE 4

Sure, iPhone fans are excited now over the 2024 models because we are less than a month away from the rumored September 10th unveiling event for the iPhone 16 series. But next year is when we should see even more excitement as the iPhone Plus model will supposedly be replaced by the iPhone Air , all four models will carry the ProMotion display with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, and we might see the iPhone 17 Pro units feature an under-display version of the Face ID camera setup.









Considering that Gurman is as much of an Apple insider as any tech journalist can be (as opposed to a securities firm analyst like Ming-Chi Kuo), we would tend to believe what he writes over the forecasts from an unknown Weibo leaker. Of course, even the most connected Apple insider is wrong every now and then. You might recall that Gurman called for the Apple Watch Series 7 to contain flat sides back in 2021, and while renders showed such a design, that look never appeared on a released Apple timepiece.





iPhone SE 4 to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display compared to the 4.7-inch LCD display used on the last iPhone SE model was based on the iPhone 8 which means it had the Touch ID fingerprint sensor integrated in the home button. This will be replaced with Face ID and the Dynamic Island on the iPhone SE 4 . But let's assume that Bloomberg's Chief Correspondent is right. We can expect theto feature a 6.1-inch OLED display compared to the 4.7-inch LCD display used on the last iPhone SE from 2022. The previousmodel was based on the iPhone 8 which means it had the Touch ID fingerprint sensor integrated in the home button. This will be replaced with Face ID and the Dynamic Island on the









Other new features will see the Lightning port replaced with a USB-C port and included on the phone will be the Action button which debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro series. This button will activate a preset task among 12 options that the user can choose from.





iPhone SE 4 will be powered by the A18 application processor (AP) which is the chipset that will be found running the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. While the chart showed that the phone would have either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, Gurman says that the iPhone SE 4 will support Apple Intelligence which means that the budget model needs to have a minimum of 8GB RAM to support Apple's AI initiative. According to a chart included in a tweet by leaker Ice Universe , thewill be powered by the A18 application processor (AP) which is the chipset that will be found running theandPlus. While the chart showed that the phone would have either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, Gurman says that thewill support Apple Intelligence which means that the budget model needs to have a minimum of 8GB RAM to support Apple's AI initiative.



Recommended Stories