Apple’s fiscal fourth-quarter results for 2023 to go live on November 2
When someone says Q4, they usually mean the fourth quarter of the year – October, November and December. That’s not how Apple counts the months in regard to their fiscal Q4: it’s July, August and September.
So, Apple’s fiscal Q4 earnings results report is less than a month away – the Cupertino giant announced that it will share it on November 2. Long story short, these reports serve as a way to reveal how well the company’s products have performed in terms of generating revenue.
As far as how the fiscal Q3 went, Apple reported a total revenue of $81.79 billion, representing a 1% decrease compared to the same period in 2022 (via 9to5Mac). However, the earnings-per-share then stood at $1.26, revealing the company’s solid financial position. Out of the $81.79 billion total revenue, Apple disclosed a profit of almost $20 billion in the fiscal Q3, reflecting a 5% increase year-over-year.
The November 2 report will arrive less than two months after the iPhone 15 line announcement (Tim Cook and co. presented them on September 12). Naturally, those with skin in the game are looking forward to getting informed as to how sought after were the sparkling new Apple phones in their first two weeks – the same period that, respectively, represents the grande finale of Apple’s fiscal Q4.
On November 2, Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will elaborate on the Q4 report and they will probably take questions from reporters; but they’ll certainly not announce any details on unreleased products, so don’t expect Tim Cook to comment on the iPhone 16 line…
