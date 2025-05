Apple expert says the company has an innovation problem and is losing its edge. Do you agree?

Recommended Stories

Now, it's true that Apple's loyal fanbase and its tightly-knit iOS ecosystem are still big advantages. Plus, it's not like the competition has been setting the world on fire with revolutionary gadgets, either. Samsung, Google, Meta, and even the increasingly innovative Chinese brands haven't really managed to fully capitalize on any AI lead they might have. But this grace period might be coming to an end. For the first time in a long time, Apple's top spot in the tech world feels genuinely threatened.Think about it: when was the last time an iPhone truly blew you away with a groundbreaking feature? It feels like we've been seeing more of the same, year after year, with minor tweaks to the camera, a slightly faster chip, and maybe a new color. Even our own reviews here have pointed out that while the latest iPhones are excellent devices, they don't necessarily break new ground in the way they once did. Competitors, meanwhile, have been experimenting with foldable screens and pushing the envelope with camera tech and charging speeds. It makes you wonder if Apple is relying too much on its past successes and brand loyalty rather than actively shaping the future.It's a tricky spot for Apple to be in. They've built this incredible empire, but empires can crumble if they don't adapt. The tech landscape is constantly shifting, and what was revolutionary yesterday can become commonplace today. Apple needs to find that spark again, that drive to not just refine, but to truly reinvent. Otherwise, they might find themselves playing catch-up in a world they once dominated.