Apple expert says the company has an innovation problem and is losing its edge. Do you agree?
There are several factors contributing to the company's current stagnation.
Up Next:
It's hard to ignore the whispers going around that Apple, once the undisputed king of tech innovation, might be hitting a bit of a plateau lately. Sure, they're still shifting massive amounts of iPhones and boast a user base that's in the billions. And let's not forget the Vision Pro, a seriously impressive piece of tech, even if it hasn't exactly flown off the shelves. But, as pointed out by Mark Gurman — industry leading expert on all things Apple at Bloomberg News — in his latest newsletter: if you dig a little deeper, some cracks in the shiny facade start to appear.
One of the most glaring areas where Apple has definitely fumbled the ball is artificial intelligence. While companies like Google and Microsoft have been busy pushing the boundaries of generative AI, Apple has mostly been watching from the sidelines. The iPhone, that iconic device that once redefined what a phone could do, hasn't seen any truly significant changes since way back in 2020. It feels like we're getting iterative updates rather than those "wow" moments we used to expect. Adding to this, there's talk of some key talent heading for the exit, not just big-name executives but also the engineers who are crucial for keeping the core products ticking.
Sundar Pichai presenting at last week's Google I/O conference. | Image credit — Google
Now, it's true that Apple's loyal fanbase and its tightly-knit iOS ecosystem are still big advantages. Plus, it's not like the competition has been setting the world on fire with revolutionary gadgets, either. Samsung, Google, Meta, and even the increasingly innovative Chinese brands haven't really managed to fully capitalize on any AI lead they might have. But this grace period might be coming to an end. For the first time in a long time, Apple's top spot in the tech world feels genuinely threatened.
It's a tricky spot for Apple to be in. They've built this incredible empire, but empires can crumble if they don't adapt. The tech landscape is constantly shifting, and what was revolutionary yesterday can become commonplace today. Apple needs to find that spark again, that drive to not just refine, but to truly reinvent. Otherwise, they might find themselves playing catch-up in a world they once dominated.
Think about it: when was the last time an iPhone truly blew you away with a groundbreaking feature? It feels like we've been seeing more of the same, year after year, with minor tweaks to the camera, a slightly faster chip, and maybe a new color. Even our own reviews here have pointed out that while the latest iPhones are excellent devices, they don't necessarily break new ground in the way they once did. Competitors, meanwhile, have been experimenting with foldable screens and pushing the envelope with camera tech and charging speeds. It makes you wonder if Apple is relying too much on its past successes and brand loyalty rather than actively shaping the future.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed: