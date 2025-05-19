Apple’s App Store empire is under siege as the company slowly loses its grip on it

What can Apple do at this point?

the platform wars are changing

So what can Apple do from here? Gurman expects the company to keep fighting the U.S. ruling in higher courts, hoping to delay or reverse the decision. But legal fights take time, and developers are already starting to explore other options. Outside of court, Apple may need to take a more flexible approach to keep developers onboard.That could mean lowering commission rates, offering better tools and support, or even promoting Apple’s own payment system as the safer, more private option. If developers are allowed to offer outside payment methods, Apple will have to make the case that sticking with its system is still worth it.It’s even possible Apple might have to compete with other payment services on its own platform — a scenario that would have been hard to imagine just a few years ago. For a company known for control and consistency, opening the door to third-party payment options will be a major shift.As Gurman puts it,. Apple used to have total control over how apps were sold and how people paid. Now that model is being challenged from every direction. Developers want more freedom, users want more choice, and regulators want more competition.Apple's next steps will help define what the App Store looks like over the next decade. If it chooses to evolve, it could maintain its influence in a changing market. If it digs in too hard, it risks pushing developers away and losing ground to platforms that are faster to adapt.What happens next won’t just affect Apple, but actually reshape the entire app economy. And for the first time in a long time, Apple may not be the one setting the rules.