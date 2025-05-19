Apple still makes billions from this old idea, but cracks are starting to show
A shift in how we buy apps and digital goods could end up forcing Apple to rethink its entire strategy.
As thoroughly explained this morning in Mark Gurman's (Bloomberg's Apple Analyst) Power On newsletter, the App Store started off as a pretty simple idea back in 2008. Developers could create apps, sell them to iPhone users, and keep 70 percent of the money. Apple took care of the tools, the platform, and support. It was a fair deal back then, and it helped kick off the modern app economy.
But fast-forward to today, and Gurman explains that the way Apple makes money from the store has changed quite a bit. These days, almost none of the revenue comes from people paying to download apps. Instead, around 99 percent of it comes from what users buy inside the apps themselves.
Developers also benefit in some ways. Apple manages payments, offers support, and promotes apps. It also provides tools like analytics and Family Sharing. But in exchange, Apple takes a cut. It’s 15 percent for smaller developers and 30 percent for the bigger ones. That fee in particular has become a hot topic, with many developers saying it’s too high, especially when other services like Stripe or PayPal charge closer to 3 percent.
Apple argues that its commission includes more than just payment processing. It covers fraud prevention, customer service, app promotion, and seamless integration across Apple devices. Still, not everyone feels that justifies the extra cost, especially for companies doing high volumes of in-app purchases.
Even with the pushback, the App Store remains a huge part of Apple’s business. And as Gurman points out, it’s not just a store anymore. It’s one of Apple’s most profitable platforms and a key piece of its $3 trillion empire. Whether the model will change under pressure from developers and regulators is still unclear. But for now, it continues to bring in billions every year.
What’s clear to me is that the App Store’s story is far from over. Apple may have to adapt its approach as competition grows and rules shift around the world. But after more than 15 years, the platform remains a core part of how Apple shapes the tech industry, and how developers connect with users everywhere.
As time went on, the App Store helped launch some of the biggest tech companies we know today, like Uber, Spotify, and Snap. These companies were able to scale because of their presence on iOS, showing just how powerful Apple’s ecosystem had become. The App Store shifted from a marketplace for indie developers to a critical platform for billion-dollar businesses.
That includes subscriptions, game content, and digital goods, all of it available with a single tap. For users, it’s easy. They don’t have to type in credit card numbers or deal with other payment services. Everything is handled in one place through Apple’s system, including billing and subscription management.
Apple brags about the iOS app economy on its developer website. | Image credit — Apple
