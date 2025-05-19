Apple still makes billions from this old idea, but cracks are starting to show

Recommended Stories

Apple argues that its commission includes more than just payment processing. It covers fraud prevention, customer service, app promotion, and seamless integration across Apple devices. Still, not everyone feels that justifies the extra cost, especially for companies doing high volumes of in-app purchases.Even with the pushback, the App Store remains a huge part of Apple’s business. And as Gurman points out, it’s not just a store anymore. It’s one of Apple’s most profitable platforms and a key piece of its $3 trillion empire. Whether the model will change under pressure from developers and regulators is still unclear. But for now, it continues to bring in billions every year.What’s clear to me is that the App Store’s story is far from over. Apple may have to adapt its approach as competition grows and rules shift around the world. But after more than 15 years, the platform remains a core part of how Apple shapes the tech industry, and how developers connect with users everywhere.