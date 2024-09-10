Apple's AirPods 4 with ANC is tiptoeing around AirPods Pro 2 territory
If you are an Apple fan, you have probably caught wind of the tech giant’s latest launches: the iPhone 16 series and the new Apple Watch Series 10. But that is not all the recent “It’s Glowtime” event had in store. Apple also rolled out the fourth generation of its AirPods in two new versions.
You have the standard AirPods 4 at $129 and a fancier model with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) priced at $179. When you dive into the specs of the latter, it feels like you are peeking at the current AirPods Pro 2. With the standard AirPods 4 with ANC now boasting nearly all the features of the Pro models, it seems like Apple is crafting an almost-Pro version to bridge the gap between the entry-level and high-end offerings.
In many ways, the AirPods 4 with ANC feels like Apple's middle child. And just like one of the most iconic middle children in TV history, Malcolm (you know, from Malcolm in the Middle?), I think it is the brainy one that is poised to take the spotlight. Why?
A lot of the enhancements in the third-generation AirPods took cues from the first-gen AirPods Pro. So, it is no shocker that the fourth-gen AirPods have borrowed even more from the second-gen AirPods Pro. In fact, the new AirPods 4 with ANC specs are so closely aligned with the Pro model's that they are almost the same.
So, as you can see, many of the standout features of the AirPods Pro are now making their way to the regular models. But, of course, there are still some perks that keep the Pro version in its own league. After all, Apple wouldn’t want to make the Pro model too similar to the regular one, or else who’d shell out an extra $70 for it?
The Pro version still has exclusive controls, like pressing and holding the stem to switch listening modes or swiping up and down to adjust the volume. The Pro model also gives you a little more battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. Meanwhile, the AirPods 4 with ANC promises about 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.
And as good as this may sound, if I were in the market for new AirPods right now, I would be torn about which model to choose. The AirPods 4 with ANC not only snags the top features from its more expensive counterpart but also comes in a more compact charging case, which is a definite win in my book. Not that the Pro case is huge or anything, but when it comes to gadgets, smaller is usually better – at least that is how I see it (but hey, I swear by my iPhone mini and don’t want to ever have a bigger phone, so…).
Where was I? Oh, right, all in all, I think Apple made a savvy choice by launching the AirPods 4 with ANC. This move opens the door for more folks who are after those Pro features but aren’t ready to shell out the big bucks.
There are already whispers about heart rate and body temperature sensors being included, so it seems like Apple is gearing up to turn these into more health-focused gadgets, while the regular AirPods will stick to their roots – listening to tunes and taking calls. That is why I believe the AirPods 4 with ANC stands a great chance of thriving in the market.
AirPods 4 with ANC comes with Pro features at a lower price
AirPods 4 with ANC next to the AirPods Pro 2. | Image credit – Apple
A lot of the enhancements in the third-generation AirPods took cues from the first-gen AirPods Pro. So, it is no shocker that the fourth-gen AirPods have borrowed even more from the second-gen AirPods Pro. In fact, the new AirPods 4 with ANC specs are so closely aligned with the Pro model's that they are almost the same.
- Same H2 chipset: Both models are powered by the H2 chip for top-notch performance.
- Active Noise Cancellation: However, the AirPods Pro 2 offers up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation compared to the AirPods 4 with ANC.
- Adaptive Audio: This feature automatically switches between Transparency mode and ANC based on your environment.
- Transparency Mode: Stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music.
- Conversation Awareness: Automatically lowers the volume when you start chatting with someone nearby (my personal favorite).
- Wireless charging case: Compatible with Apple Watch chargers and Qi-certified chargers for added convenience.
- Find My Feature: The charging case has a built-in speaker to help you locate it easily.
So, as you can see, many of the standout features of the AirPods Pro are now making their way to the regular models. But, of course, there are still some perks that keep the Pro version in its own league. After all, Apple wouldn’t want to make the Pro model too similar to the regular one, or else who’d shell out an extra $70 for it?
The new AirPods 4 also has a shortened stem with a new force sensor that lets you control calls and playback. | Image credit – Apple
The Pro version still has exclusive controls, like pressing and holding the stem to switch listening modes or swiping up and down to adjust the volume. The Pro model also gives you a little more battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. Meanwhile, the AirPods 4 with ANC promises about 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.
Does that seem like a big enough difference? If not, you are not alone – Apple seems to think so, too. During the event, the company announced that it had registered the AirPods Pro 2 as a hearing aid device with the FCC. This means that later this fall, the Pro model will roll out new features like Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection.
And as good as this may sound, if I were in the market for new AirPods right now, I would be torn about which model to choose. The AirPods 4 with ANC not only snags the top features from its more expensive counterpart but also comes in a more compact charging case, which is a definite win in my book. Not that the Pro case is huge or anything, but when it comes to gadgets, smaller is usually better – at least that is how I see it (but hey, I swear by my iPhone mini and don’t want to ever have a bigger phone, so…).
However, with the line between the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 becoming so blurred, Apple will likely up the ante for the AirPods Pro 3 next year, packing in even more advanced features to keep them the top-tier option.
There are already whispers about heart rate and body temperature sensors being included, so it seems like Apple is gearing up to turn these into more health-focused gadgets, while the regular AirPods will stick to their roots – listening to tunes and taking calls. That is why I believe the AirPods 4 with ANC stands a great chance of thriving in the market.
