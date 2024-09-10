Apple's AirPods 4 with ANC is tiptoeing around AirPods Pro 2 territory

AirPods 4

AirPods 4

AirPods 4 with ANC comes with Pro features at a lower price





AirPods 4

Same H2 chipset : Both models are powered by the H2 chip for top-notch performance.

: Both models are powered by the H2 chip for top-notch performance. Active Noise Cancellation : However, the AirPods Pro 2 offers up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation compared to the AirPods 4 with ANC.

: However, the AirPods Pro 2 offers up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation compared to the with ANC. Adaptive Audio : This feature automatically switches between Transparency mode and ANC based on your environment.

: This feature automatically switches between Transparency mode and ANC based on your environment. Transparency Mode : Stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music.

: Stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music. Conversation Awareness : Automatically lowers the volume when you start chatting with someone nearby (my personal favorite).

: Automatically lowers the volume when you start chatting with someone nearby (my personal favorite). Wireless charging case : Compatible with Apple Watch chargers and Qi-certified chargers for added convenience.

: Compatible with Apple Watch chargers and Qi-certified chargers for added convenience. Find My Feature : The charging case has a built-in speaker to help you locate it easily.

In many ways, thewith ANC feels like Apple's middle child. And just like one of the most iconic middle children in TV history, Malcolm (you know, from Malcolm in the Middle?), I think it is the brainy one that is poised to take the spotlight. Why?A lot of the enhancements in the third-generation AirPods took cues from the first-gen AirPods Pro. So, it is no shocker that the fourth-gen AirPods have borrowed even more from the second-gen AirPods Pro. In fact, the newwith ANC specs are so closely aligned with the Pro model's that they are almost the same.So, as you can see, many of the standout features of the AirPods Pro are now making their way to the regular models. But, of course, there are still some perks that keep the Pro version in its own league. After all, Apple wouldn’t want to make the Pro model too similar to the regular one, or else who’d shell out an extra $70 for it?