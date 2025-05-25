Apple’s upcoming iOS 7 moment is bigger than we knew
The visionOS-inspired redesign extends beyond just the main operating systems.
This year’s Apple WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) event will take place in June, and the company is expected to announce an overhaul of its operating systems. Industry insider Mark Gurman just shared in his newsletter Power On that this overhaul is a lot bigger than we initially thought.
iOS, iPadOS, and macOS are the main operating systems that Apple is redesigning. The new refreshed look is inspired by glass rooms that allow in sunlight and will take cues from the company’s visionOS operating system for the Apple Vision Pro.
The entire situation reminds me — and I’m sure most people — heavily of the iOS 7 redesign that took place so many years ago. That was when the iPhone first adopted a sleeker and more modern look, and left behind an iconic visual feel that some Apple fans still miss to this day. The upcoming redesign will likely also have some users yearning for “the good old days”.
This redesign, Gurman reveals, will be the main topic of discussion at this year’s WWDC. It will actually extend to other operating systems for the company’s various products as well. So tvOS for Apple TV and watchOS for the Apple Watch will also be getting a redesign. Additionally, visionOS will be seeing some minor tweaks as well.
visionOS in action on a Vision Pro headset. | Image credit — Apple
Focusing more on a redesign is also Apple’s way of holding a WWDC event where it doesn’t overpromise and under-deliver. Last year’s WWDC has been the subject of criticism for months because the company promised Apple Intelligence features that are still either missing or remain half-baked. Apple will likely remain a lot more subdued this year to avoid a repeat of 2024.
A lot of work is going into Apple Intelligence, and the company is painfully aware of how far it has fallen behind. But, considering most consumers’ views on AI in general, I think a visual overhaul of all of its products might just be what Apple needs right now.
Gurman also brought up how Apple was taking an old-fashioned approach in June. Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, and other smartphone manufacturers competing with Apple are focusing entirely on AI. Apple, on the other hand, is trying to make its existing operating systems a more pleasant and consistent experience across the board.
A lot of work is going into Apple Intelligence, and the company is painfully aware of how far it has fallen behind. But, considering most consumers’ views on AI in general, I think a visual overhaul of all of its products might just be what Apple needs right now.
