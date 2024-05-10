Apple Watch X concept features front-facing camera for FaceTime video chat and photos
Up Next:
This year, Apple will be releasing the 10th series of the Apple Watch which might be known as the Apple Watch X. Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that we could see two new health features on the upcoming timepiece. One would detect the serious medical condition known as Sleep Apnea which causes a person's breathing to stop and start overnight. Leaving this untreated could lead to serious issues including heart problems and high blood pressure. The second health condition that the Apple Watch X might detect is hypertension.
Hypertension is another way of saying high blood pressure and the Apple Watch X might warn users when their blood pressure is high. While the feature might not show an individual's blood pressure reading at a specific moment, by notifying the user when his blood pressure is high, the Apple Watch X could lead the user to get treatment such as blood pressure medicine that could prevent a stroke from taking place.
Gurman also says that a new magnetic band system will be coming to the Apple Watch X. The new design will add more internal space inside the timepiece which could allow Apple to include a larger capacity battery inside the device.
German design agency Wordsmattr has created a concept version of the Apple Watch X. The firm's Lukas Gehrer says, "We have worked on a detailed design concept and mockups of an Apple Watch X for more than 3 months now and have collected several rumors, patents, and news about the upcoming Apple Watch." The Apple Watch X resembles a thinner Apple Watch Ultra with rounded corners and a punch-hole 8MP FaceTime camera in the top-center of the watch face. Yes, that's right, this concept imagines that the Apple Watch X will support video chats and take photographs.
The Apple Watch X concept includes a blood pressure sensor which Wordsmatter says would be similar to the hypertension monitor that Gurman wrote about last December. The concept calls for an angular design for the Apple Watch X and a titanium build to match the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Touch ID will be integrated with the Digital Crown.
Things that are NOT allowed: