Apple Watch X concept features front-facing camera for FaceTime video chat and photos





Hypertension is another way of saying high blood pressure and the Apple Watch X might warn users when their blood pressure is high. While the feature might not show an individual's blood pressure reading at a specific moment, by notifying the user when his blood pressure is high, the Apple Watch X could lead the user to get treatment such as blood pressure medicine that could prevent a stroke from taking place.











Gurman also says that a new magnetic band system will be coming to the Apple Watch X . The new design will add more internal space inside the timepiece which could allow Apple to include a larger capacity battery inside the device.





German design agency Wordsmattr has created a concept version of the Apple Watch X. The firm's Lukas Gehrer says, "We have worked on a detailed design concept and mockups of an Apple Watch X for more than 3 months now and have collected several rumors, patents, and news about the upcoming Apple Watch." The Apple Watch X resembles a thinner Apple Watch Ultra with rounded corners and a punch-hole 8MP FaceTime camera in the top-center of the watch face. Yes, that's right, this concept imagines that the Apple Watch X will support video chats and take photographs.



