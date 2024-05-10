Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!

Apple Watch X concept features front-facing camera for FaceTime video chat and photos

By
0comments
Apple Watch X concept features front-facing camera for FaceTime video chat and photos
This year, Apple will be releasing the 10th series of the Apple Watch which might be known as the Apple Watch X. Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that we could see two new health features on the upcoming timepiece. One would detect the serious medical condition known as Sleep Apnea which causes a person's breathing to stop and start overnight. Leaving this untreated could lead to serious issues including heart problems and high blood pressure. The second health condition that the Apple Watch X might detect is hypertension.

Hypertension is another way of saying high blood pressure and the Apple Watch X might warn users when their blood pressure is high. While the feature might not show an individual's blood pressure reading at a specific moment, by notifying the user when his blood pressure is high, the Apple Watch X could lead the user to get treatment such as blood pressure medicine that could prevent a stroke from taking place.


Gurman also says that a new magnetic band system will be coming to the Apple Watch X. The new design will add more internal space inside the timepiece which could allow Apple to include a larger capacity battery inside the device.

German design agency Wordsmattr has created a concept version of the Apple Watch X. The firm's Lukas Gehrer says, "We have worked on a detailed design concept and mockups of an Apple Watch X for more than 3 months now and have collected several rumors, patents, and news about the upcoming Apple Watch." The Apple Watch X resembles a thinner Apple Watch Ultra with rounded corners and a punch-hole 8MP FaceTime camera in the top-center of the watch face. Yes, that's right, this concept imagines that the Apple Watch X will support video chats and take photographs.

The Apple Watch X concept includes a blood pressure sensor which Wordsmatter says would be similar to the hypertension monitor that Gurman wrote about last December. The concept calls for an angular design for the Apple Watch X and a titanium build to match the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Touch ID will be integrated with the Digital Crown.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Featured Stories

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Review: Third Time's the Charm
7.5
Huawei Watch Fit 3 Review: Third Time's the Charm
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, AirPods Pro 2, and more promos to feast on!
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, AirPods Pro 2, and more promos to feast on!
With the $400 iPad Pro M4 display Apple chose elegance before battery life
With the $400 iPad Pro M4 display Apple chose elegance before battery life
Best Mother's Day deals: Show your love for Mom with last-minute tech gifts without breaking the bank
Best Mother's Day deals: Show your love for Mom with last-minute tech gifts without breaking the bank
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless