The unbreakable Apple Watch Ultra can be yours at an unbeatable price if you hurry
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though 2023's Apple Watch Ultra 2 is not very different from its predecessor, it's pretty obvious which of the two rugged smartwatches we'd recommend if money is no object. But if you want to save a buck or two... hundred, the 2022-released model can certainly please you with its robust construction and extremely well-balanced skill set too.
Of course, you're not going to be able to buy the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra at a substantial discount directly from its manufacturer, but that's where Woot comes in, charging just $599.99 for a single "white ocean" flavor in brand-new condition for a limited time.
We're talking a measly 24 hours here (with time obviously running out fast), and although six Benjamins might feel like a handsome price to pay for a "conventional" smartwatch, it's actually a whopping $200 less than what the rugged OG Ultra normally costs.
Keep in mind that Woot, which just so happens to be owned by none other than Amazon, can hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty for your new and unusually affordable Apple Watch Ultra, and if you're a Prime member, you're also eligible for free standard shipping across the nation, making this killer deal even "more perfect" than it looks at first glance.
It's hard to imagine we'll ever see this absolute tank of a cellular-enabled wearable device drop to a lower price than this with no strings attached, no questions asked, and no refurbished or limited warranty shenanigans, especially with all the legal issues hovering over its slightly better sequel.
That's why you should definitely consider pulling the trigger while you can if you're a hardcore Apple fan in love with the great outdoors, as well as super-bright screens and extra-long battery life. If for some reason you feel hesitant about doing business with Woot or simply fail to claim the New Year promo before it expires, be sure to pay Best Buy a physical or digital visit as well and grab the black/gray trail loop model for $629 after a slightly humbler but also pretty hefty $170 markdown of its own.
Things that are NOT allowed: