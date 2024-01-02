The unbreakable Apple Watch Ultra can be yours at an unbeatable price if you hurry





Of course, you're not going to be able to buy the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra at a substantial discount directly from its manufacturer, but that's where Woot comes in, charging just $599.99 for a single "white ocean" flavor in brand-new condition for a limited time.

Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, White Ocean Band, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $199 off (25%) $599 99 $799 Buy at Woot Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Black/Gray Trail Loop $170 off (21%) $629 $799 Buy at BestBuy





We're talking a measly 24 hours here (with time obviously running out fast), and although six Benjamins might feel like a handsome price to pay for a "conventional" smartwatch, it's actually a whopping $200 less than what the rugged OG Ultra normally costs.





Keep in mind that Woot, which just so happens to be owned by none other than Amazon, can hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty for your new and unusually affordable Apple Watch Ultra, and if you're a Prime member, you're also eligible for free standard shipping across the nation, making this killer deal even "more perfect" than it looks at first glance.









definitely consider pulling the trigger while you can if you're a hardcore That's why you shouldconsider pulling the trigger while you can if you're a hardcore Apple fan in love with the great outdoors, as well as super-bright screens and extra-long battery life. If for some reason you feel hesitant about doing business with Woot or simply fail to claim the New Year promo before it expires, be sure to pay Best Buy a physical or digital visit as well and grab the black/gray trail loop model for $629 after a slightly humbler but also pretty hefty $170 markdown of its own.