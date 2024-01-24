Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Snag the durable Apple Watch Ultra for $104 off its price at Woot

Apple Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snag the durable Apple Watch Ultra for $104 off its price at Woot
The Apple Watch Series 9 may be an amazing smartwatch, but if you are an outdoor enthusiast or just want a huge Apple Watch with incredible durability, you'll most likely go for Apple's current top-of-the-line smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, or its predecessor, the Apple Watch Ultra. Now, since the former is Apple's current flagship, you'll probably have to pay full price for it, but the latter is currently sweetly discounted at Woot, waiting for you to snatch it through this deal.

Yep! At the moment, the 1st gen Apple Watch Ultra is discounted by 13% at Woot and can be yours for $694.99, which is $104 less than the watch's usual $799 price tag. However, act fast, as the deal will be available for only eight more days or while supplies last.

Apple Watch Ultra: Save $104!

Get the Apple Watch Ultra at Woot and score sweet savings of $104 in the process. The Watch has amazing durability, and decent battery life, comes with a plethora of features, and is worth every single penny.
$104 off (13%)
$694 99
$799
Buy at Woot


The Apple Watch Ultra was made to compete with Garmin's rugged multisport smartwatches while, at the same time, offering the seamless Apple Watch experience. This is why it sports a titanium case and sapphire glass, giving it incredible durability.

Furthermore, as a true premium wearable, the Apple Watch Ultra packs a plethora of health-tracking features. It can even double as a dive computer, providing recreational divers with information like the current depth, water temperature, maximum depth, and duration underwater.

Moreover, the Apple Watch Ultra sports a huge 542mAh battery on board, which should be able to last you around 3 days on a single charge. In comparison, all non-Ultra Apple Watches offer an all-day battery life, which means they must be charged overnight.

So, the Apple Watch Ultra may not be the current top-of-the-line Apple Watch anymore, but this bad boy is still worth every single penny spent. Yes, it's far from budget-friendly even with Woot's discount; however, its sleek design, awesome durability, and a plethora of features make this smartwatch a real bargain. Therefore, we suggest you snatch it at a discounted price now while you still can!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part

Latest News

Walmart is selling every single second-gen Apple Watch SE model at a solid $70 discount
Walmart is selling every single second-gen Apple Watch SE model at a solid $70 discount
Oppo settles 5G patent dispute with Nokia paving the way for global Find X7 Ultra release
Oppo settles 5G patent dispute with Nokia paving the way for global Find X7 Ultra release
iPhone 16 raises questions about the "biggest" iPhone problem - Apple users don’t care?
iPhone 16 raises questions about the "biggest" iPhone problem - Apple users don’t care?
A single iOS app glitch may have cost an Android user almost $8000
A single iOS app glitch may have cost an Android user almost $8000
X introduces passkeys for iOS users in the US
X introduces passkeys for iOS users in the US
Check out Google's 'minty' new Pixel 8 Pro colorway before it officially goes on sale
Check out Google's 'minty' new Pixel 8 Pro colorway before it officially goes on sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless