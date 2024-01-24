Snag the durable Apple Watch Ultra for $104 off its price at Woot

Apple Watch Ultra: Save $104! Get the Apple Watch Ultra at Woot and score sweet savings of $104 in the process. The Watch has amazing durability, and decent battery life, comes with a plethora of features, and is worth every single penny. $104 off (13%) $694 99 $799 Buy at Woot

The Apple Watch Ultra was made to compete with Garmin's rugged multisport smartwatches while, at the same time, offering the seamless Apple Watch experience. This is why it sports a titanium case and sapphire glass, giving it incredible durability.Furthermore, as a true premium wearable, the Apple Watch Ultra packs a plethora of health-tracking features. It can even double as a dive computer, providing recreational divers with information like the current depth, water temperature, maximum depth, and duration underwater.Moreover, the Apple Watch Ultra sports a huge 542mAh battery on board, which should be able to last you around 3 days on a single charge. In comparison, all non-Ultra Apple Watches offer an all-day battery life, which means they must be charged overnight.So, the Apple Watch Ultra may not be the current top-of-the-line Apple Watch anymore, but this bad boy is still worth every single penny spent. Yes, it's far from budget-friendly even with Woot's discount; however, its sleek design, awesome durability, and a plethora of features make this smartwatch a real bargain. Therefore, we suggest you snatch it at a discounted price now while you still can!