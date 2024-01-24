Snag the durable Apple Watch Ultra for $104 off its price at Woot
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Apple Watch Series 9 may be an amazing smartwatch, but if you are an outdoor enthusiast or just want a huge Apple Watch with incredible durability, you'll most likely go for Apple's current top-of-the-line smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, or its predecessor, the Apple Watch Ultra. Now, since the former is Apple's current flagship, you'll probably have to pay full price for it, but the latter is currently sweetly discounted at Woot, waiting for you to snatch it through this deal.
The Apple Watch Ultra was made to compete with Garmin's rugged multisport smartwatches while, at the same time, offering the seamless Apple Watch experience. This is why it sports a titanium case and sapphire glass, giving it incredible durability.
Moreover, the Apple Watch Ultra sports a huge 542mAh battery on board, which should be able to last you around 3 days on a single charge. In comparison, all non-Ultra Apple Watches offer an all-day battery life, which means they must be charged overnight.
So, the Apple Watch Ultra may not be the current top-of-the-line Apple Watch anymore, but this bad boy is still worth every single penny spent. Yes, it's far from budget-friendly even with Woot's discount; however, its sleek design, awesome durability, and a plethora of features make this smartwatch a real bargain. Therefore, we suggest you snatch it at a discounted price now while you still can!
Yep! At the moment, the 1st gen Apple Watch Ultra is discounted by 13% at Woot and can be yours for $694.99, which is $104 less than the watch's usual $799 price tag. However, act fast, as the deal will be available for only eight more days or while supplies last.
Furthermore, as a true premium wearable, the Apple Watch Ultra packs a plethora of health-tracking features. It can even double as a dive computer, providing recreational divers with information like the current depth, water temperature, maximum depth, and duration underwater.
