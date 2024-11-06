Offering more bang for your buck, the Apple Watch Series 9 is selling at a hefty discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we already reported, a sweet discount on Amazon has made the affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) the top smartwatch for frugal shoppers. However, if you have a little more cash to splash and want a high-end smartwatch, we suggest checking out the Apple Watch Series 9.
Right now, the 45mm GPS version of Apple's ex-flagship smartwatch is on sale for $100 off its price. Thanks to this discount you can snag one for south of $330. We agree that this is still far from budget-friendly, but the current markdown is actually $20 shy of the biggest discount we've ever seen on this bad boy. So, while far from affordable, we believe the watch is a real treat at this price.
We should note that this isn't a brand-new offer, as this version of Apple's former top-tier smartwatch has been on sale for a while now. However, we still encourage you to act quickly and take advantage of this sale while you can. There's no visible timer, so it could expire at any moment, especially since it's already been available for a few weeks.
Being a high-end timepiece in every sense of the word, the Apple Watch Series 9 boasts pretty much all health-tracking functionalities a wearable of this caliber should come with. A significant highlight is the ultra-bright display, offering a peak brightness of 2000 nits, so you can easily see what's on the screen, even on the sunniest days.
Nonetheless, the Apple Watch Series 9 is still among the best smartwatches on the market, and you won't regret getting one, especially at a discount. Therefore, don't hesitate and save with this offer today!
The watch also has a decent battery life of up to 18 hours, meaning it will get you through the day, but you'll have to charge it overnight. While this is standard for a non-Ultra Apple Watch, there are other smartwatches out there that can last days and even weeks on a single charge, so it's not the best battery life by any means.
