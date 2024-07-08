The 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 is sweetly discounted on Amazon, waiting for you to snatch it up

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's smartwatches are amazing devices but can cost an arm and a leg. Therefore, buying one might not sit well with your bank account, as it could take a significant hit that could be hard to recover from. However, we're sure your bank account would approve if you took advantage of this sweet deal, allowing you to snag Apple's latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 at a lovely discount on Amazon.

At the moment, the 45mm GPS version of this premium timepiece is on sale for 23% off its price, which means you'll score sweet savings of $99 if you don't waste time and pull the trigger on this deal now.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 45mm): Now $99 OFF on Amazon!

The 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 is discounted by $99 on Amazon. The current price cut brings the cost of this model to its lowest ever at this retailer, making this deal truly unmissable. With plenty of features, sleek design, and all-day battery life, the watch is worth every penny. So, act fast and save on one today!
$99 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


As Apple's flagship wearable, this fella features a stylish design and every health-tracking feature you expect to find on a smartwatch of this caliber. In addition to that, it sports an ultra-bright display (up to 2000 nits of brightness) and a more powerful Apple S9 chip, which is the first new silicon introduced on an Apple Watch in years. Thanks to the new chip, the wearable runs as smoothly as butter and allows quicker execution of Siri commands on the device.

So, yeah! The Apple Watch Series 9 is indeed among the best smartwatches money can buy, with its sleek look and plethora of features. Furthermore, that sweet $99 discount makes it an even bigger bang for your buck. That's why, we strongly encourage you not to waste time and save on one now by tapping the deal button in this article, as you never know how long the watch will be up for grabs at such a discounted price.
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

