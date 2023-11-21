Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Amazing Black Friday deals on phones are here!
Save big on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and Motorola devices now.

Amazon has the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 with 4G LTE on sale at a hefty $100 discount now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 with 4G LTE on sale at a hefty $100 discount now
Were you a little disappointed to see Amazon sell the Apple Watch Series 9 at a fairly humble $50 discount in pretty much all models and variants ahead of Black Friday last week? As it turns out, the e-commerce giant had something significantly more substantial in the pipeline as far as holiday savings are concerned for quite possibly the best smartwatch you can currently pair with an iPhone.

This presumably "true" Black Friday 2023 deal has kicked off a couple of days before Thanksgiving, slashing a very cool 100 bucks off the $529 list price of a 45mm Series 9 with standalone cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$100 off (19%)
$429
$529
Buy at Amazon

If you hurry, you can choose from a few different color options at the same record high discount, and in case you're wondering, no other major US retailer can match Amazon's pre-holiday generosity for this particular device... just yet.

If you have small wrists or don't think you need your next wearable to be able to make and receive voice calls on its own, we're afraid you'll have to continue settling for a smaller price cut of $50 or $70. That's really not bad either, but we strongly advise you to claim the hot new $100 discount... if you reckon a 45mm timepiece will not inconvenience you too much.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is... not that different from last year's Series 8, which might be easier to come by at a considerably higher discount as Christmas draws near. That's definitely something to keep in mind before making your final buying decision here, although from an impulse buy standpoint, it's clearly hard to argue with a brand-new Apple Watch at a special price.

Hardcore Apple fans will undoubtedly appreciate this bad boy's all-new and mighty S9 processor, as well as that decidedly handy Double Tap gesture and the brighter-than-ever Retina display. Everything else is largely the same as on the Apple Watch Series 8, which is obviously not a bad thing.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel 8a dummy unit smiles for the camera showing off subtle changes
Pixel 8a dummy unit smiles for the camera showing off subtle changes
Apple stops advertising on "X" again
Apple stops advertising on "X" again
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten by knocking unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $298.99
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten by knocking unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $298.99
Apple wants more control over some of the components it uses on iPhone and other devices
Apple wants more control over some of the components it uses on iPhone and other devices
Apple iPad 9 is astonishingly affordable for the first time
Apple iPad 9 is astonishingly affordable for the first time
Amazon deal lets you snag Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a charming price
Amazon deal lets you snag Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a charming price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless