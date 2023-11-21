Amazon has the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 with 4G LTE on sale at a hefty $100 discount now

Apple Watch Series 9





This presumably "true" This presumably "true" Black Friday 2023 deal has kicked off a couple of days before Thanksgiving, slashing a very cool 100 bucks off the $529 list price of a 45mm Series 9 with standalone cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $100 off (19%) $429 $529 Buy at Amazon





If you hurry, you can choose from a few different color options at the same record high discount, and in case you're wondering, no other major US retailer can match Amazon's pre-holiday generosity for this particular device... just yet.





If you have small wrists or don't think you need your next wearable to be able to make and receive voice calls on its own, we're afraid you'll have to continue settling for a smaller price cut of $50 or $70. That's really not bad either, but we strongly advise you to claim the hot new $100 discount... if you reckon a 45mm timepiece will not inconvenience you too much.









Hardcore Apple fans will undoubtedly appreciate this bad boy's all-new and mighty S9 processor, as well as that decidedly handy Double Tap gesture and the brighter-than-ever Retina display. Everything else is largely the same as on the Apple Watch Series 8, which is obviously not a bad thing.