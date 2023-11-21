Amazon has the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 with 4G LTE on sale at a hefty $100 discount now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Were you a little disappointed to see Amazon sell the Apple Watch Series 9 at a fairly humble $50 discount in pretty much all models and variants ahead of Black Friday last week? As it turns out, the e-commerce giant had something significantly more substantial in the pipeline as far as holiday savings are concerned for quite possibly the best smartwatch you can currently pair with an iPhone.
This presumably "true" Black Friday 2023 deal has kicked off a couple of days before Thanksgiving, slashing a very cool 100 bucks off the $529 list price of a 45mm Series 9 with standalone cellular connectivity.
If you hurry, you can choose from a few different color options at the same record high discount, and in case you're wondering, no other major US retailer can match Amazon's pre-holiday generosity for this particular device... just yet.
If you have small wrists or don't think you need your next wearable to be able to make and receive voice calls on its own, we're afraid you'll have to continue settling for a smaller price cut of $50 or $70. That's really not bad either, but we strongly advise you to claim the hot new $100 discount... if you reckon a 45mm timepiece will not inconvenience you too much.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is... not that different from last year's Series 8, which might be easier to come by at a considerably higher discount as Christmas draws near. That's definitely something to keep in mind before making your final buying decision here, although from an impulse buy standpoint, it's clearly hard to argue with a brand-new Apple Watch at a special price.
Hardcore Apple fans will undoubtedly appreciate this bad boy's all-new and mighty S9 processor, as well as that decidedly handy Double Tap gesture and the brighter-than-ever Retina display. Everything else is largely the same as on the Apple Watch Series 8, which is obviously not a bad thing.
