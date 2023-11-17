Grab Apple's latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Apple Watch Series 9 with a sweet Black Friday discount on Amazon

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Snatch Apple's latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Apple Watch Series 9 with a sweet Black Friday discount
You are an Apple user on the hunt for a new Apple Watch? Well, fortunately for you, Amazon has already launched its Black Friday deals, and it's currently offering Apple's latest and greatest smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the ultra-incredible Apple Watch Ultra 2, with some sweet Black Friday discounts.

The king of all Apple Watches, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, is now $60 off its price, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is currently available with a sweet $50 price cut. Now, we understand that these are not massive savings, but given the fact that we are talking about Apple's latest and greatest here and that Apple's devices don't usually get huge price cuts on shopping events, the discounts are pretty decent.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm]: Save $60!

Get the cellular version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from Amazon and save $60 in the process. The watch is full of features and packs incredible durability.
$60 off (8%)
$739
$799
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm: Save $50!

Get the GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 9 from Amazon and save $50 in the process. The watch is full of features, and it's worth every single penny.
$50 off (13%)
$349
$399
Buy at Amazon


Being the latest Apple Watch models, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9 are loaded with health-tracking features as well as lifestyle and safety functionalities. The Ultra 2 is made for people with an active lifestyle and packs an amazing level of durability while offering up to 3 days of battery life. The Apple Watch Series 9, on the other hand, is made for Apple users who want a smartwatch with a plethora of features but prefer to stay at home binge-watching Netflix or playing Call of Duty on their consoles instead of climbing mountains.

We suggest you act fast and capitalize on this opportunity right now while it presents itself since you never know when these sweet deals will expire.

What's my alternative?


If you want to snag a brand new Apple Watch for even less, Amazon has the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 with Stainless Steel Case on sale for $210 off its price and the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS in Starlight with a sweet $100 discount.

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Stainless Steel case: Save $210!

Get the fancy 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 with cellular capabilities and stainless steel case and save $210 through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal. The watch is full of features, and it's worth every single penny spent.
$210 off (28%)
$539 42
$749
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm Starlight]: Save $100!

Get the Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] in Starlight and save $100 through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal. The watch is full of features, and it's worth every single penny spent.
$100 off (25%)
$299
$399
Buy at Amazon
