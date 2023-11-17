Grab Apple's latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Apple Watch Series 9 with a sweet Black Friday discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You are an Apple user on the hunt for a new Apple Watch? Well, fortunately for you, Amazon has already launched its Black Friday deals, and it's currently offering Apple's latest and greatest smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the ultra-incredible Apple Watch Ultra 2, with some sweet Black Friday discounts.
Being the latest Apple Watch models, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9 are loaded with health-tracking features as well as lifestyle and safety functionalities. The Ultra 2 is made for people with an active lifestyle and packs an amazing level of durability while offering up to 3 days of battery life. The Apple Watch Series 9, on the other hand, is made for Apple users who want a smartwatch with a plethora of features but prefer to stay at home binge-watching Netflix or playing Call of Duty on their consoles instead of climbing mountains.
We suggest you act fast and capitalize on this opportunity right now while it presents itself since you never know when these sweet deals will expire.
If you want to snag a brand new Apple Watch for even less, Amazon has the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 with Stainless Steel Case on sale for $210 off its price and the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS in Starlight with a sweet $100 discount.
The king of all Apple Watches, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, is now $60 off its price, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is currently available with a sweet $50 price cut. Now, we understand that these are not massive savings, but given the fact that we are talking about Apple's latest and greatest here and that Apple's devices don't usually get huge price cuts on shopping events, the discounts are pretty decent.
What's my alternative?
