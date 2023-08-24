Grab an Apple Watch Series 8 with a sweet discount from Amazon
Everyone knows that the Apple Watch is among the best smartwatches on the market. And right now, you have the chance to save a pretty nice sum on the 8th generation of Apple's famous smartwatch.
Currently, Amazon has a nice sale on the Apple Watch Series 8, offering the wearable for $70 OFF its price. Furthermore, both the 41mm and 45mm Bluetooth and LTE options are discounted by that much, which means you will save money regardless of the model you choose.
As a high-end smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 has a premium stylish design and is just full of features. The watch packs every health-tracking function you would expect a smartwatch of this caliber to come with. It even has an all-new temperature sensor, which can be used to report ovulation periods.
The 8th generation Apple Watch also boasts safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Apple's Crash Detection, which will call for help in case you find yourself in a severe car crash.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is an awesome smartwatch, and it's amazing that you can now score nice savings on it.
The only downside of the Apple Watch Series 8 is its battery life. The watch lasts approximately a day to a day and a half on a single charge, which is actually pretty normal for such a smartwatch. However, the battery life won't be an issue if you charge your watch during the night.
