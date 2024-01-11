Get an Apple Watch Series 8 with LTE in Silver for a whopping $200 off its price on Amazon

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Apple Deals Wearables
Apple's products rarely receive significant discounts; however, today is an exception. Those in the market for a new, fancy Apple Watch can score massive savings if they are willing to go for a slightly older model.

At the moment, the cellular version of the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 with a stainless steel case in silver and a white sports band is on sale at a sweet 27% discount on Amazon. Such a price cut means you will save a whopping $200 on this sleek smartwatch if you are quick enough and purchase one through this deal today!

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Stainless Steel case: Save $200!

Snag the 45mm LTE-powered Apple Watch Series 8 with stainless steel case from Amazon and save $200. This is a premium smartwatch full of features, and it's a real bargain at the moment.
$200 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


The Apple Watch Series 8 may be an older model, but it's still a premium wearable. As a high-end smartwatch, it sports all the health-tracking features you expect a timepiece of this caliber to come with. Moreover, the watch boasts a temperature sensor, which allows easier tracking of ovulation periods.

In addition to its numerous health-tracking features, the Apple Watch Series 8 packs safety functionalities such as Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection, which allow your watch to automatically call for help if you find yourself in a severe car crash.

In terms of battery life, the Apple Watch Series 8 will last you the whole day without top-ups, but you'll probably need to charge it overnight.

With a premium design, a plethora of features, LTE connectivity, and now a $200 more budget-friendly price tag, the Apple Watch Series 8 sounds like a deal you don't want to miss. Therefore, we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get an awesome Apple Watch Series 8 for less while it's still up for grabs with that sweet price cut.
