 Hurry and get the Apple Watch Series 7 at its lowest price ever - PhoneArena

Hurry and get the Apple Watch Series 7 at its lowest price ever

Adrian Diaconescu
By
While it's not always easy (or fair) to compare wearable devices built on different software platforms for use alongside smartphones running wildly different operating systems, what we can say about the undoubtedly hugely popular Apple Watch Series 7 with absolute certainty is that it's hands down the best smartwatch to buy if you're an iPhone owner.

That's especially true when you can shave a cool 60 bucks off the $399 list price of the most affordable variant out there, as is the case right now. By no means life-changing, this discount matches the greatest deals ever offered by retailers such as Amazon on the GPS-only Series 7 with a small 41mm case.

Said aluminum case is merely available in a "Midnight" color at this all-time low price in combination with a "Midnight" sport band, while the red, blue, and green flavors are currently on sale for a slightly humbler $50 less than usual.

The same unbeaten but not completely unprecedented $60 discount is also up for grabs at the time of this writing for buyers of the larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 model without built-in cellular connectivity in your choice of three color combos: red-and-red, blue-and-abyss-blue, and green-and-clover.

If history is any indication, these hot new deals are unlikely to last long, although Amazon doesn't technically list an expiration date of any sort. Make no mistake, at least some of the feature-packed models marked down today will go back up to their regular prices in a matter of mere days or even hours.

With life-saving ECG monitoring and fall detection technology on deck, as well as blood oxygen supervision and good old fashioned 24/7 heart rate tracking, the Apple Watch Series 7 is overall at least as good as Samsung's Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic at taking care of its owners.

With a larger than ever Always-On Retina display, vastly improved durability, and blazing fast charging capabilities, the somewhat familiar-looking intelligent timepiece is also clearly better than its 2020-released Series 6 predecessor, thus warranting an upgrade... for folks unwilling to wait for this year's potentially redesigned Apple Watch Series 8. Cellular addicts, meanwhile, might want to wait at least a few more weeks, with a measly $50 being the heftiest discount currently available for an LTE-enabled Series 7 unit, which is certainly not great.

Sep 17, 2021, 7:53 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
4 days ago, 7:48 AM, by Rado Minkov
Oct 27, 2021, 10:33 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov
Sep 15, 2021, 4:48 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

Related phones

