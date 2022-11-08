Best Buy's Apple Series 7 deal makes the slickest smartwatch experience affordable

One of the best things about the holiday season is getting the opportunity to buy your wishlist gear at discounted rates. If you need a smartwatch, last year's Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Best Buy right now.





Apple has a years long lead over other smartwatch makers and makes some of the best watches around , so most buyers will be better off getting the Series 7 then investing in a more recent watch from some other company. Of course, this mostly only applies to iPhone users, as Apple's smartwatches don't really work with Android phones.





The Series 7 is about as good as this year's Series 8. The two share the specs that matter the most such as a large display with a QWERTY keyboard which is easy to interact with and health features such as taking FDA-cleared ECG, measuring blood oxygen level, and tracking a range of activities. Both also have the same 18 hours battery life and can be topped up quickly.





Apple Watch Series 7 41mm 1.61 inches Always-On Retina display | GPS + Cellular | 18-hour battery life | Fast charging | IP6X dust resistance | WR50 water resistance rating | Electrical heart sensor | ECG | Blood Oxygen sensor | $160 off (32%) $339 $499 Buy at BestBuy





The S7 chip that powers the Series 7 and the S8 that fuels the Series 8 are also very similar, so apps will open quickly and run smoothly on both.





The only new stuff you will be missing out on is the ominous crash detection feature and a body temperature sensor that's basically only good for female cycle tracking.





The Series 7 has a crack resistant display and has an IP6X dust resistance rating and is swimproof and waterproof up to 50 meters. The always-on feature enables you to see the time without needing to tap the display.





The bottom line is that the Series 7 is a great choice for people coming from the Series 5 and older models, especially those who want to get more done on their smartwach.





The 41mm cellular model costs $499 but it has been discounted by $160, meaning you can get the Watch Series 7 for only $339 currently.