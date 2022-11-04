Buyers are pouncing on the steeply discounted cellular Apple Watch Series 7





The Watch Series 7 has a large 1.61 inches Always-On Retina display with narrow bezels for an expansive viewing experience. With a claimed battery life of 18 hours, the watch will easily get you through the day and it ships with a free Magnetic to USB-C charger for fast charging.





The Series 7 is also quite durable, featuring a crack-resistant front crystal as well as an IP6X certification for dust resistance and a WR50 swim-proof rating.





It packs a ton of health sensors and features, including blood oxygen and electrical heart sensors, sleep tracking, and support for different workouts.





Although the Series 7 got a successor some months back, it's a very minor upgrade with just two new features (cycle tracking and crash detection).





Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm Midnight Always-On Retina LTPO OLED screen | Apple S7 chip | Up to 18 hours battery life | Water resistance rating of 50 meters | Blood Oxygen | ECG $170 off (34%) $329 $499





Thus, it makes more sense to go for the discounted Watch Series 7, which is retailing for an all-time low price of $329 at Walmart and Amazon. In contrast, you will have to spend $499 to acquire the 41mm cellular Watch Series 8. So, if you get the Series 7 at the new discounted rates, you'd save up to 170 bucks.





If you are an Apple user rocking an older watch model or want to hop on the wearable bandwagon, we totally recommend the Watch Series 7, which doesn't struggle to hold its own against the latest top smartwatches