Buyers are pouncing on the steeply discounted cellular Apple Watch Series 7
If you are on the hunt for a do-it-all smartwatch with cellular connectivity but don't want to spend a lot of money, Walmart and Amazon are both selling the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm LTE for the lowest price we have seen.
The Watch Series 7 has a large 1.61 inches Always-On Retina display with narrow bezels for an expansive viewing experience. With a claimed battery life of 18 hours, the watch will easily get you through the day and it ships with a free Magnetic to USB-C charger for fast charging.
The Series 7 is also quite durable, featuring a crack-resistant front crystal as well as an IP6X certification for dust resistance and a WR50 swim-proof rating.
It packs a ton of health sensors and features, including blood oxygen and electrical heart sensors, sleep tracking, and support for different workouts.
Although the Series 7 got a successor some months back, it's a very minor upgrade with just two new features (cycle tracking and crash detection).
Thus, it makes more sense to go for the discounted Watch Series 7, which is retailing for an all-time low price of $329 at Walmart and Amazon. In contrast, you will have to spend $499 to acquire the 41mm cellular Watch Series 8. So, if you get the Series 7 at the new discounted rates, you'd save up to 170 bucks.
If you are an Apple user rocking an older watch model or want to hop on the wearable bandwagon, we totally recommend the Watch Series 7, which doesn't struggle to hold its own against the latest top smartwatches.
