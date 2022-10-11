Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra
Prime Early Access sales are LIVE
The first day of Prime Day in October is underway. Grab the best deals now!

Best Buy shows Prime Day who is boss with killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal

Apple Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy shows Prime Day who is the boss with killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal
Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is in full swing. Not one to be left behind, Best Buy has come out with deals of its own. The retailer is currently selling the excellent Apple Watch Series 7 for a discount of nearly 30 percent.

The great thing about the rapid technological advancements of the past few years is that most recent products are good enough for most people and there is no need to shell out an exorbitant amount for the latest gadgets.

Though released in 2021, the Watch Series 7 still qualifies as one of the best smartwatches around. It's virtually identical to the Watch Series 8, which most reviewers agree is a very incremental upgrade over the Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm

Aluminum | 1.9 inches Always-On Retina display | Crack-resistant front crystal | 18 hours battery life | S7 chip | IP6X certification for resistance to dust | WR50 water resistance rating | Electrical heart sensor | Blood Oxygen sensor
$150 off (28%)
$379
$529
Buy at BestBuy

Like Apple's latest smartwatch model, the Series 7 has an always-on retina display that is dust and crack-resistant and offers emergency SOS, fall detection, and blood oxygen sensors.

Both have 18 hours of battery life, which can be extended using the low-power mode. Even their chips are similar.

The only significant features that the Series 7 doesn't share with the Series 8 are temperature sensors for cycle tracking (not for taking temperature) and a car crash detection feature and this makes it difficult to recommend it, especially considering that a 45mm Watch Series 8 with cellular connectivity costs $529, whereas Best Buy is selling the 45mm GPS and cellular Watch Series 7 for $379.

The Series 7 has now been discontinued - though it will still get software updates for the next few years - and you can't get it through Apple, and it won't be long before it disappears from third-party retailers too. Best Buy usually sells this model for $529, and you have until October 13 to buy it at this discounted price and save 150 bucks.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 chipset makes 200MP camera phones more affordable
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 chipset makes 200MP camera phones more affordable
Best Buy shows Prime Day who is boss with killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal
Best Buy shows Prime Day who is boss with killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon's big October Prime Day blowout makes Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cheaper than ever
Amazon's big October Prime Day blowout makes Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cheaper than ever
YouTube’s latest new feature is a game changer for both users and creators
YouTube’s latest new feature is a game changer for both users and creators
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices drop below October Prime Day deals
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices drop below October Prime Day deals

Popular stories

Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
T-Mobile knocks it out of the park with its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch launch deals
T-Mobile knocks it out of the park with its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch launch deals
People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless