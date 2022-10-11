Best Buy shows Prime Day who is boss with killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal

Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is in full swing. Not one to be left behind, Best Buy has come out with deals of its own. The retailer is currently selling the excellent Apple Watch Series 7 for a discount of nearly 30 percent.





The great thing about the rapid technological advancements of the past few years is that most recent products are good enough for most people and there is no need to shell out an exorbitant amount for the latest gadgets.









Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm Aluminum | 1.9 inches Always-On Retina display | Crack-resistant front crystal | 18 hours battery life | S7 chip | IP6X certification for resistance to dust | WR50 water resistance rating | Electrical heart sensor | Blood Oxygen sensor $150 off (28%) $379 $529 Buy at BestBuy





Like Apple's latest smartwatch model, the Series 7 has an always-on retina display that is dust and crack-resistant and offers emergency SOS, fall detection, and blood oxygen sensors.





Both have 18 hours of battery life, which can be extended using the low-power mode. Even their chips are similar.





The only significant features that the Series 7 doesn't share with the Series 8 are temperature sensors for cycle tracking (not for taking temperature) and a car crash detection feature and this makes it difficult to recommend it, especially considering that a 45mm Watch Series 8 with cellular connectivity costs $529, whereas Best Buy is selling the 45mm GPS and cellular Watch Series 7 for $379.





The Series 7 has now been discontinued - though it will still get software updates for the next few years - and you can't get it through Apple, and it won't be long before it disappears from third-party retailers too. Best Buy usually sells this model for $529, and you have until October 13 to buy it at this discounted price and save 150 bucks.