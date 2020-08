Here's an Apple Watch Series 6 vs Watch 5 X-ray for your viewing pleasure

< Apple Watch Series 5 Apple Watch Series 6 >













While not a very prolific tipster, Mr White's Apple device leaks have been spot on so far, albeit on the parts side, indicating that he is somehow connected to Apple's supply and assembly chain beyond the Great Wall.





Apple Watch 5 vs Apple Watch 6 specs and design differences





As you can see from the Apple Watch 6 vs 5 X-ray comparison below, the design of the Series 6 is likely to stay largely the same with nary a difference in its offal. The only specs differences besides the upgraded processor is expected to be the display which will eventually lose its Force Touch functionality.





In watchOS 7 , Apple explicitly mentions the lack of support for the feature in its Human Interface Guidelines:













Watch face sharing

More than one Complication per app can be shown on a watch face

More Workout app modes: Core Training, Dance, Functional Strength Training, and Cooldown

Sleep tracking

Cycling directions

Headphone listening duration tracking Here are all the new watchOS 7 features that are expected in Apple Watch 6:

Besides a bunch of iPhone 12 models , new iPads and maybe even a fresh AirPods model, Apple is gearing up to announce a brand new Apple Watch Series 6 at the same October event, and an alleged X-ray of the wearable has now leaked out. Wait, what?