Here's an Apple Watch Series 6 vs Watch 5 X-ray for your viewing pleasure
Besides a bunch of iPhone 12 models, new iPads and maybe even a fresh AirPods model, Apple is gearing up to announce a brand new Apple Watch Series 6 at the same October event, and an alleged X-ray of the wearable has now leaked out. Wait, what?
While not a very prolific tipster, Mr White's Apple device leaks have been spot on so far, albeit on the parts side, indicating that he is somehow connected to Apple's supply and assembly chain beyond the Great Wall.
New Apple Watch S6— Mr·white (@laobaiTD) August 27, 2020
From @Apple iGRR pic.twitter.com/2ELHD6W8ZG
Apple Watch 5 vs Apple Watch 6 specs and design differences
As you can see from the Apple Watch 6 vs 5 X-ray comparison below, the design of the Series 6 is likely to stay largely the same with nary a difference in its offal. The only specs differences besides the upgraded processor is expected to be the display which will eventually lose its Force Touch functionality.
In watchOS 7, Apple explicitly mentions the lack of support for the feature in its Human Interface Guidelines:
In versions of watchOS before watchOS 7, people could press firmly on the display to do things like change the watch face or reveal a hidden menu called a Force Touch menu. In watchOS 7 and later, system apps make previously hidden menu items accessible in a related screen or a settings screen. If you formerly supported a long-press gesture to open a hidden menu, consider relocating the menu items elsewhere.
Here are all the new watchOS 7 features that are expected in Apple Watch 6:
- Watch face sharing
- More than one Complication per app can be shown on a watch face
- More Workout app modes: Core Training, Dance, Functional Strength Training, and Cooldown
- Sleep tracking
- Cycling directions
- Headphone listening duration tracking