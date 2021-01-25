The classic Apple Watch Series 4 is a much better deal than the brand-new SE right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





We're pretty excited therefore to bring you news of a killer new deal on an older generation that can still prove a decent alternative to 2020's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE . Commercially released all the way back in 2018, the Apple Watch Series 4 is obviously no longer available from the official US e-store of the Cupertino-based tech giant or even most major third-party retailers stateside.





But if you hurry, Woot can hook you up with a cellular-enabled "grade A" refurbished unit in a 44mm size at an essentially unbeatable $234.99 price. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is ready to vouch for the "like-new" functionality of these deeply discounted items, which are said to exhibit "minimal cosmetic damage" you won't be able to notice when holding the device at "arm's length."





Naturally, you'll be getting a fairly standard (for a refurb) 90-day warranty with your order, as well as a choice between space gray, gold, and silver stainless steel-made models paired with black, pink, and white fluoroelastomer bands respectively.





While slightly less impressive than the Apple S5-powered SE from a raw speed standpoint, the Series 4 comes with life-saving ECG monitoring technology on deck, as well as basically the same exact LTPO OLED Retina display sporting a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels (in a 44mm size).





At 235 bucks, this refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 with untethered LTE connectivity incredibly manages to undercut even the smallest and humblest Apple Watch SE flavor, which is unsurprisingly limited to Bluetooth and GPS support. Now that's what we call a compelling clearance deal!



