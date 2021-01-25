The classic Apple Watch Series 4 is a much better deal than the brand-new SE right now
But if you hurry, Woot can hook you up with a cellular-enabled "grade A" refurbished unit in a 44mm size at an essentially unbeatable $234.99 price. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is ready to vouch for the "like-new" functionality of these deeply discounted items, which are said to exhibit "minimal cosmetic damage" you won't be able to notice when holding the device at "arm's length."
While slightly less impressive than the Apple S5-powered SE from a raw speed standpoint, the Series 4 comes with life-saving ECG monitoring technology on deck, as well as basically the same exact LTPO OLED Retina display sporting a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels (in a 44mm size).
At 235 bucks, this refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 with untethered LTE connectivity incredibly manages to undercut even the smallest and humblest Apple Watch SE flavor, which is unsurprisingly limited to Bluetooth and GPS support. Now that's what we call a compelling clearance deal!