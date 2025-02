The Apple Watch Series 10 is plagued by a very annoying issue

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 | Image credit: PhoneArena

Although Apple didn’t seem to have acknowledged the issue officially, all those who report the issue and get in touch with the company’s support team are offered replacements.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

– Apple forum user Littlelamb117, February 2025

Searching for this specific issue on Google brings up numerous threads on Reddit and Apple Support Community, but no official answers from Apple. There’s currently no workaround to the issue, and the only way to solve it is to simply replace it with a new one. Although Apple didn’t seem to have acknowledged the issue officially, all those who report the issue and get in touch with the company’s support team are offered replacements.Searching for this specific issue on Google brings up numerous threads on Reddit and Apple Support Community, but no official answers from Apple. There’s currently no workaround to the issue, and the only way to solve it is to simply replace it with a new one.





Read more: Apple Watch Series 10 Review: Small tweaks make for a surprisingly big upgrade



Some users are already at their second faulty unit

Unfortunately, not even replacing a faulty Apple Watch Series 10 become quiet or muffled after a short while.



Recommended Stories

– Reddit user Totalitarian-Terror, February 2025

It’s worth noting that this isn’t really something new, as Apple Watch Series 10 owners have been reported about the speaker issue since October, one month after the smartwatch’s market release.

It this going to be another “batterygate” moment for Apple? We won’t know until Apple admits that this is a widespread issue and either recall the Watch Series 10 or offer replacements that aren’t affected by the speaker bug. Unfortunately, not even replacing a faulty Apple Watch Series 10 might save you from being affected by this issue in the future, as many users report that the speaker of their newbecome quiet or muffled after a short while.It’s worth noting that this isn’t really something new, asowners have been reported about the speaker issue since October, one month after the smartwatch’s market release.

Big tech companies like Apple, Google and Samsung thoroughly test their products before launch, but very rarely they miss hardware defects. Usually, this means temporarily replacing defective units or, in rare cases, a complete recall of the product.It happened with Google and Samsung , as both companies had to either extend their repair programs to cover certain defects or completely recall freshly launched products, such as the Galaxy Note 7.Apple was a bit under the radar when it comes to major hardware issues, but sooner or later a blunder will happen. In fact, it might have already happened, as lots of customers report their Apple Watch Series 10 is plagued by a very serious issue.Numerous posts on Reddit and Apple’s support forum describe a very serious hardware issues with the smartwatch’s speaker. After one or more months of use, manyowners noticed that the speaker started sounding very weak.