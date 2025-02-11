Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The Apple Watch Series 10 is plagued by a very annoying issue

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10
Big tech companies like Apple, Google and Samsung thoroughly test their products before launch, but very rarely they miss hardware defects. Usually, this means temporarily replacing defective units or, in rare cases, a complete recall of the product.

It happened with Google and Samsung, as both companies had to either extend their repair programs to cover certain defects or completely recall freshly launched products, such as the Galaxy Note 7.

Apple was a bit under the radar when it comes to major hardware issues, but sooner or later a blunder will happen. In fact, it might have already happened, as lots of customers report their Apple Watch Series 10 is plagued by a very serious issue.

Numerous posts on Reddit and Apple’s support forum describe a very serious hardware issues with the smartwatch’s speaker. After one or more months of use, many Apple Watch Series 10 owners noticed that the speaker started sounding very weak.

Apple Watch Series 10 | Image credit: PhoneArena

Although Apple didn’t seem to have acknowledged the issue officially, all those who report the issue and get in touch with the company’s support team are offered replacements.

I have had an Apple Watch for YEARS and have had NO problems. Then I got a new Apple Watch Series 10 in November 2024 and by December the sound was so low you couldn’t hear it when it was on full volume. I turned it in on a warranty and they sent me a new one - then the new one started doing it too! Sounds like when a speaker is blown! Full volume and I can’t hear it! Took it to the Apple Store yesterday and they are sending it out for repair!

– Apple forum user Littlelamb117, February 2025

Searching for this specific issue on Google brings up numerous threads on Reddit and Apple Support Community, but no official answers from Apple. There’s currently no workaround to the issue, and the only way to solve it is to simply replace it with a new one.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 10 Review: Small tweaks make for a surprisingly big upgrade

Some users are already at their second faulty unit


Unfortunately, not even replacing a faulty Apple Watch Series 10 might save you from being affected by this issue in the future, as many users report that the speaker of their new Apple Watch Series 10 become quiet or muffled after a short while.

Recommended Stories
I have a Series10 with really tinny sound. When it was new, it sounded fuller but now it just sounds thin and weak. This is the second S10 that’s done this (first one warranty replaced).

– Reddit user Totalitarian-Terror, February 2025

It’s worth noting that this isn’t really something new, as Apple Watch Series 10 owners have been reported about the speaker issue since October, one month after the smartwatch’s market release.

It this going to be another “batterygate” moment for Apple? We won’t know until Apple admits that this is a widespread issue and either recall the Watch Series 10 or offer replacements that aren’t affected by the speaker bug.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless