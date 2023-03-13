Amazon runs another good deal on the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Apple’s affordable option for those who can’t afford one of the company’s more expensive Series 8 and Ultra smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is getting another good deal on Amazon. Although it’s not the best deal you could get on the wearable device, it’s still a rare one that anyone looking for a $200 smartwatch should consider.
Amazon marks the Apple Watch SE’s current price as the lowest in 30 days, which is absolutely true considering that the only better deal was available last year for a very limited time.
The much cheaper alternative to Apple’s Series 8 and Ultra smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) offers the same features with some notable exceptions like the ECG app that records an electrocardiogram representing the electrical pulses that make your heart beat. Also, this affordable Apple Watch doesn’t come with blood oxygen support and IP6X dust resistance like the other two more expensive models.
It would be unfair to say that the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is an inferior version of Series 8 and Ultra models, since it has a very different target. If you’re in the market for an Apple Watch and don’t mind those missing features, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is definitely worth considering.
Usually, the Apple Watch SE sells for $250, but thanks to a new Amazon deal, customers will save $30. It’s not that much, but Apple’s products rarely get massively discounted, especially the new ones. For what it’s worth, this is close to the best deal on the Apple Watch SE that Amazon ran back in December when the smartwatch was $40 off.
If you’re considering the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), you’ll be pleased to know that all three 40mm models are on sale right now, including the Midnight aluminum with Midnight sport band, Silver aluminum with White sport band, and Starlight aluminum with Starlight sport band.
