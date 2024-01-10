The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) gets a tempting price cut on Amazon

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is now even more affordable on Amazon
Are you, like many others, all about Apple tech? Well, if you’re currently shopping for a new iOS smartwatch on a budget, we might be able to help you. How? Why, of course, by telling you there’s a sweet discount on the 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) up for grabs at the world’s largest online retailer – Amazon! Right now, you can get this affordable wearable at a tempting $50 price cut, which equates to 18% in savings.

Don’t get us wrong – this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this puppy at $50 off. The 2nd Gen Watch SE has been available at 18% off before, and it even dropped to a slightly lower price during the Black Friday festivities. Still, the $50 discount seems reasonable to us, especially given that this smartwatch is quite affordable to begin with.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), 44mm: save 18% on Amazon

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) with a 44mm case is currently available on Amazon at a cool 18% off its price tag. The wearable gives you all the essentials from Apple at a reasonable price, keeping you safe and informed. It offers watch face customizations and more.
$50 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


The Watch SE (2nd Gen) should be plenty good and perfectly capable of satisfying the average Apple user’s needs. It definitely isn’t as feature-heavy as the Watch Series 9, for example, and it lacks blood oxygen and ECG sensors. That said, the affordable Apple smartwatch still gives you all the Apple essentials on a budget.

For just under $230, you get an iOS wearable with a premium design, fast performance, and plenty of wellness and safety features. Some of them include a heart rate monitor with notifications for irregular heartbeats, workout tracking with burned calories, and sleep tracking. To top it off, the wearable even has women’s health monitoring on deck.

Safety-wise, the Watch SE (2nd Gen) has Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Obviously, its primary purpose is to keep you safe and informed about your general health, which should be enough to meet your everyday needs. As for its battery life, the wearable promises the usual – about 18 hours of use between charges. Although nothing too impressive, the timepiece’s battery life is no disappointment, either.

Overall, if you don’t care much for the most refined in Apple’s wearable technology or are on a shoestring budget, know that this smartwatch could make a great investment. Don’t think twice and pull the trigger on the Amazon deal while you can, for the Watch SE (2nd Gen) currently gives you way more value for money than usual.
