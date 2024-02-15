Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The Apple Watch SE 2 is now 24% off on Amazon, making it a no-miss for iOS users on a budget

Deals
Attention, Apple fans! You can now afford your way into Apple’s top-notch wearable technology and claim some savings! You read that right – the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is again available at a discounted price. This time, you can save 24% on the 40mm model at Amazon, which sounds like an excellent offer, given that this timepiece is much cheaper than other timepieces of the Cupertino-based tech giant.

24% in savings indeed sounds like an awesome deal. Then again, the most substantial markdown ever to be available on the Watch SE (2nd Gen) is 28%. In other words, the $60 discount we see today has been beaten before, but on very few occasions. So, if you’re looking for an affordable Apple wearable, you can’t go wrong with this one.

$60 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


While it may not be suitable for hardcore Apple users, unlike the more contemporary Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, the second-gen SE is perfect for first-time smartwatch buyers and those who are just now easing their way into Apple tech. With that being said, let’s find out what your investment of a tad under $190 gets you.

Sleek and stylish, the best budget smartwatch for iOS borrows some features from the Watch Series 8. For instance, the wearable uses an S8 processor, the same chipset you get in the Series 8. Another borrowed feature we definitely appreciate having is crash detection. Hopefully, you’d never have to deal with this one, but knowing you have it surely gives you extra peace of mind.

While it lacks ECG monitoring and a blood oxygen sensor, it still monitors your heart rate and can even send low and heart rate notifications. What’s more, the SE 2 tracks different activities, as well as sleep and cycle tracking. As if that’s not enough, you also get a great Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

All things considered, the Watch SE 2 is a top choice for Apple users on a budget. And now that it sells at a cool 24% off on Amazon, it gives you even more value for your money. By the way, if Best Buy is your preferred retailer, feel free to switch, as it’s now offering the same deal on the second-gen Watch SE.

