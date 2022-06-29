The Apple Watch helps save the life of a man swept out to sea in his kayak

The Apple Watch has saved quite a few lives. It has detected heart rates that have been too fast, pointed out heartbeats with erratic rhythms and helped users survive severe falls. The latest life-saving effort by the world's most popular watch (more on that below) took place on the north coast of Sydney Australia when a kayaker drifted 4km (roughly 2 and a half miles) off the coast and was unable to paddle back to shore due to the strong winds.

The Apple Watch's Emergency SOS feature was able to summon help in time to save another life







Luckily, the man's Apple Watch was able to connect to a signal which allowed him to activate the Emergency SOS feature. With Emergency SOS, Apple Watch users can call emergency services and have their location made known to them. If your iPhone is not close at hand, don't worry. If you have the timepiece connected to a known Wi-Fi network, and have enabled Wi-Fi calling, connecting to emergency services still can take place even without the presence of your phone.







To call Emergency Services, press down on the Apple Watch's side button below the Digital Crown until the Emergency Slider surfaces on the display. Dragging the slider will start the call immediately or you can continue to hold down the side button which, after a countdown, will call emergency services automatically. When the call ends, unless you choose to cancel, all of your emergency contacts will receive a text with your current location.





Having the presence of mind to use this feature when in trouble could be the difference between life and death.









Aiding rescuers was the bright orange color of the kayak which helped them maintain visual contact with the vessel. According to DailyMail.com , the rescue operation was not an easy one. Nick Pavlakis, one of the men in the helicopter that was used in the rescue said, "He was falling out of his kayak and had taken on quite a bit of water. He was lucky he had (a) connection on his device to make that desperate call for help."





With the kayaker trying to access whatever energy his fatigued body could muster, the rescuers finally spotted the kayak. The unnamed victim was placed onboard the helicopter and flown to a sports field where paramedics were waiting. However, the man refused treatment despite showing signs of fatigue and hypothermia (which results in dangerously low body temperature).



The Apple Watch is the world's most possible timepiece



It was good news all around as a companion who also was in the kayak and had been swept off of the vessel was missing. Rescuers placed a phone call to him and during the conversation, it was discovered that he had already returned to shore.







So we can chalk up another life saved by the Apple Watch, which happens to be the most popular watch (not just smartwatch) in the world. Even watches made by famous companies such as Rolex, Omega, Timex, Casio, and Seiko, have been surpassed in popularity by the Apple Watch.





When Apple first released the watch in 2015, the device was marketed as a fashion accessory with many high-end jewelry stores carrying the pricier versions of the watch. Eventually, the Apple Watch became known for its fitness features. Users began to spread the word about how the Apple Watch detected changes in their heart rate quickly enough for them to call an ambulance or see a doctor.





Many of these stories included comments from the doctors praising the Apple Watch for saving these patients' lives. And as the years have gone on, the reputation of the product as a lifesaver has continued to grow. And in the latest example, the Apple Watch was able to "do its thing" even when it was being worn in the sea.

