Apple Watch - 1; Burglar - 0. In a story that almost sounds like straight out of a movie
Here, we have the story of a foiled burglary
The victim managed to convince the burglar to move her, by complaining she was cold on the floor. As a result, Canning handcuffed her to her bed, leaving one hand free. It is then that the victim used her Apple Watch for it’s Emergency SOS feature — a feature that calls your local emergency services and also notifies your emergency contacts. It just so happens that the victim’s mother was also in the same building, but on an upper floor. When she went down to check on her daughter, she quickly came face to face with the burglar. Thankfully, he didn’t harm either of the women, but instead took what he could (adding $11 from the mother) and fled.
Couldn’t hurt: set up your Emergency SOS
Most smartwatches and smartphones now have some sort of Emergency SOS system in place, which lets you contact authorities with a simple hold or multi-tap of a hardware button. In the case of the Apple Watch — you just hold down on the pill-shaped button on the side for something like 10 seconds. Some regions will require you to actually manually enter your national hotline, as these differ from region to region, so it’s a good idea to check if everything is set-up beforehand than to just assume it would work if you need it (we hope you don’t).
In order to prevent accidental calls, the Apple Watch will make really loud noises before dialing. In the context of this story, we assume the burglar was out of the bedroom when the victim made the call.
The Apple Watch itself has another option in its Emergency SOS submenu — fall detection. Now, this is said to be for older people, who are at a higher risk of falling, but it could also prove useful for sportier types and extreme skaters. When the Apple Watch detects a fall, it will give you a 45 second countdown (with strong haptics to get your attention). If you don’t dismiss the notification by then, emergency contacts are called.