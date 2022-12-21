Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

This Apple Watch Nike SE model with cellular connectivity is too cheap to ignore right now
Predictably discontinued on the heels of its successor's long overdue announcement a few months back, the 2020-released Apple Watch SE is obviously not among the best smartwatches money can buy anymore. 

That's in part due to the fact that many major US retailers appear to have followed Apple's suit and stopped selling most or all first-gen Watch SE models shortly after the commercial debut of an upgraded second edition at a very reasonable price of $249 and up.

Apple Watch Nike SE

40mm, 1st Gen, GPS + Cellular, Silver Aluminum Case, Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band
$127 off (39%)
$201 55
$329
Buy at Walmart

But certain "outdated" variants can still be purchased from the likes of Walmart, and to seal the deal, hefty discounts can be had in time for Christmas... if you hurry. A cellular-enabled Apple Watch Nike SE, for instance, is on sale at a measly $201.55 right now, and if you place your online order today, you're looking at not only free nationwide shipping but also blazing fast delivery by December 24 or even 23 in a lot of cities and towns across the US.

That's Walmart's way of thanking you for putting your trust in the retail giant at the eleventh hour of the holiday shopping season and for, well, putting off buying a gift for that Nike-obsessed friend or family member so very long.

The recipient of this super-thoughtful present will need to have small wrists, mind you, and be willing to settle for an ancient Apple S5 processor. On the decidedly bright side of things, the OG Apple Watch SE does come with a reasonably expansive fitness and health-monitoring toolset, detecting everything from your heart rate to your sleep, all kinds of different physical activities, calories burned, and even hard falls.

That's really not bad for a buck fifty over two Benjamins, especially with standalone cellular connectivity also on deck, as well as a completely swimproof design, an undeniably high-quality LTPO OLED Retina display, and absolutely stellar software support.

Originally priced at a whopping $329, this particular Apple Watch Nike SE version marked down by close to 40 percent in undoubtedly limited quantities comes with a silver aluminum case in a 40mm size and a breathable fluoroelastomer platinum/black band designed primarily with runners and generally active users in mind.
