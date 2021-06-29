$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Hot new collection of patriotic Apple Watch bands arrives just in time for the Olympics

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Jun 29, 2021, 1:50 PM
Hot new collection of patriotic Apple Watch bands arrives just in time for the Olympics
Unlike Samsung and Google, Apple's name is not found on the lengthy list of official 2020 Olympics sponsors, partners, and suppliers. But while that obviously means we won't be getting any special editions of the company's iPhone 12-series devices to officially celebrate the belated Games, nothing can stop the Cupertino-based tech giant from contributing to your national pride.

Enter the brand-new "International Collection" of Apple Watch Sport Loop bands, available starting today in both 40 and 44mm sizes at $49 apiece

With the 32nd edition of the Summer Olympics scheduled to finally kick off in less than a month, you still have plenty of time to make sure you'll be able to "boldly show your country support"... as long as you're rooting for one of just 22 nations.

That may seem like a low number compared to the no less than 205 nations expected to be represented at this last year's Olympic Games, but it definitely beats the 14 countries that made it on the list of special Apple Watch bands... sold in Brazil only back in 2016.


In addition to the US, you can buy "soft, breathable, and lightweight" International Collection Sport Loop bands carrying the flag colors of Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, and Sweden directly from Apple's local e-stores, as well as "select" physical locations around the world.

Obviously, the designs of these "limited-edition" bands are pretty straightforward... and as colorful as each flag allows, and if you really want to flaunt your patriotism, you can also download a matching Stripes watch face that will extend your national colors to the screen of your Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch SE, or "later" model.

This, ladies and gents, is just one of the many reasons why Apple continues to globally outsell all of its rivals in the otherwise very challenging wearable industry. Well, that and the fact the company's devices just so happen to be arguably the best smartwatches money can buy in more ways than one.

