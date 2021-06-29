Hot new collection of patriotic Apple Watch bands arrives just in time for the Olympics









With the 32nd edition of the Summer Olympics scheduled to finally kick off in less than a month, you still have plenty of time to make sure you'll be able to "boldly show your country support"... as long as you're rooting for one of just 22 nations.





In addition to the US, you can buy "soft, breathable, and lightweight" International Collection Sport Loop bands carrying the flag colors of Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, and Sweden directly from Apple's local e-stores, as well as "select" physical locations around the world.









In addition to the US , you can buy "soft, breathable, and lightweight" International Collection Sport Loop bands carrying the flag colors of Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, and Sweden directly from Apple 's local e-stores, as well as "select" physical locations around the world.





Obviously, the designs of these "limited-edition" bands are pretty straightforward... and as colorful as each flag allows, and if you really want to flaunt your patriotism, you can also download a matching Stripes watch face that will extend your national colors to the screen of your Apple Watch Series 4 , Apple Watch SE, or "later" model.









