Apple reportedly looking for a TV ad sales exec: Apple TV+ could get an ad-supported tier
A new report from Business Insider indicates that Apple is looking for an ad sales executive for TV content. All in all, that means Cupertino is set to expand its live sports offers like Major League Soccer (which will begin next month), and MLB Friday Night Baseball. But that's not all – speculations indicate you might be getting an ad-supported Apple TV+ tier soon (maybe this year?), reports AppleInsider.
Apple looking for an ad sales TV executive (report)
The new executive that Apple's looking to hire may also be responsible for an ad-supported Apple TV+ tier. According to Business Insider's info, the company is looking at candidates similar to Paramount Global's chief digital advertising officer and Netflix' vice president of ad sales Peter Naylor.
At the moment, the Apple TV+ subscription costs $6.99 per month and it gives you access to 4K movies and TV shows for up to six family members – there are no ads or commercials. However, if Apple introduces a new, cheaper ad-supported tier, it may be able to get more people to view its original content on Apple TV+.
According to the report, Cupertino is planning to have a large presence at the Cannes Film Festival (the annual ceremony will be held in May and will preview movies from all genres). During the festival, Apple's ad executive could strike some deals.
On top of that, attending the Cannes festival will ensure more promotion of Apple's original movie content. Rumors indicate the feature film "Killers of the Flower Moon", which will star Leonardo DiCaprio and be directed by Martin Scorsese will be one of the headlines of the renown film festival in France.
Yep, this may be exactly what you're thinking. Netflix and Disney both launched ad-supported tiers at the end of last year. And now, with that Apple TV+ is the only major streaming service provider that doesn't have an ad-supported subscription (a cheaper subscription that has ads).
As some of you may know, Apple's original content has somewhat struggled to appeal to the masses, despite the fact that many critics have spoken positively about it.
