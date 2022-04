Apple TV+ wins first BAFTA awards for its '9/11' and '1971' documentaries

powerful documentary special '9/11: Inside the President’s War Room' earned the BAFTA TV Award for Editing: Factual, and the acclaimed music docuseries '1971: The Year Music Changed Everything' landed the BAFTA TV Award for Sound: Factual ." Apple boasted about its TV+ darling's achievement with a press release , saying that the "."





Editing: Factual – Danny Collins and Mark Hammill, "9/11: Inside the President’s War Room"







Sound: Factual – Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim and Claire Ellis, "1971: The Year Music Changed Everything"









While not exactly Best Picture or Oscar material, the editing and sound categories are important for a documentary that doesn't rely on actors' clout to get recognition or viewership. In any case, the awards could entice Apple TV+ subscribers to watch the two documentaries after Apple's Oscars win boosted subscriber numbers 25%.









Apple has been paying exorbitant amounts for movie and TV series distribution or development since the inception of its TV+ streaming service, and the vision and investment of Apple's TV+ team finally paid off with this somewhat surprising Oscar winner and, now, with the two new BAFTA documentary awards. The CODA movie co-production is actually a remake of the 2014 French-Belgian film La Famille Bélier that was filmed on location in the U.S., sharing a producer with the original movie. Apple snatched its distribution rights immediately after the world premiere on January 28, 2021, at the Sundance Film Festival, for a record for the event $25 million.

