Apple made translucent AirPods but you can’t have them

Apple made translucent AirPods but you can’t have them0
The collector claims that the translucent AirPods are a prototype made by Apple but one may easily dissolve the paint from the plastic covers and turn almost any device into a translucent one (we’ve seen JerryRigEverything do this).
To be fair to Giulio, there’s a strange model number written on one of the stems that looks like a prototype thing. Apple also did a translucent (sort of) iMac back in the day but these “clear” times are certainly over now. There’s also a clear 29W charger, and it looks even cooler. So, translucent gadgets? Yay or nay?