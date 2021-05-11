New patent award suggests that Apple is testing 3D for the iPhone and iPad
Do you remember when Android handsets with 3D screens became available? And users did not have to wear a special pair of glasses to see the effect. The HTC Evo 3D and the LG Optimus 3D were two such models offering users 3D images on compatible YouTube videos, certain apps, and on photographs shot with the 3D cameras on the handsets.
Apple says that it "can be difficult to provide this type of content on a multi-function device such as a smartphone or a tablet without generating visible artifacts such as motion blur, luminance offsets, or other effects which can be unpleasant or even dizzying to a viewer." Still, Apple has a plan to create 3D images without using glasses or other accessories for an iPhone or iPad. Apple says that as long as an image is split with an image sent to each eye, the 3D effect can be created and that leads Apple to discuss something it calls "split-screen mode."
In split-screen mode, each eye gets a different view of an image thus creating the 3D effect. Apple's plan involves the use of a display "showing content for the left eye of the viewer and a second portion of the display is used to display content for the right eye of the viewer." Apple notes that in split-screen mode, pixel rows are controlled separately.
Some day we might see a manufacturer-perhaps Apple-give 3D another chance on a smartphone, or maybe on a tablet. But for now, we'd imagine that it is way down near the bottom of the company's list.