Apple testing feature for Android version of Apple Music that transfers tunes between streaming apps

Apple appears to be stealing a page from Google by performing an A/B test for those with the latest beta version of the Apple Music app for Android. The feature being tested involves the use of third-party service "SongShift" which transfers music playlists and music libraries across platforms and allows you to share them with friends. For example, you can use "SongShift" to move your playlists from Apple Music to Spotify or vice versa.





The A/B test that some Apple Music subscribers on Android are seeing (and some aren't) seems to involve an integration of "SongShift" within the Apple Music app on Android. Some Reddit users are seeing a prompt in the Apple Music app for Android that asks if you want to "add saved music and playlists you made in other music services to your Apple Music library." This can also be done through the settings menu on the Apple Music for Android app.









The bottom line here is that Apple is making it easier for Android users to have their playlists and music library transferred from another music streamer to Apple Music. To make it clear, the feature is showing up right now for some beta testers using the Android version of the Apple Music app. Even those who received the prompt, or have the feature in the app's settings menu, are not able to open a completely functional version of it as more work needs to be done before the feature is ready for prime time.