Apple Store reps get trained to push USB-C charging accessories on iPhone 15 buyers

The iPhone and its users are about to undergo a major change when the iPhone 15 series is released on September 22nd (if our timeline is right). The newline will be the first iPhone models to use a USB-C charging port replacing the proprietary Lightning port. Apple will be missing out on royalties it collects from sales of certified Lightning cables for the iPhone but could make it back and more on sales of USB-C cables and chargers. More on that later.





iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max just under two weeks away, Apple is training Apple Store reps to remind those buying a new iPhone 15 series device that their old Lightning cables are not going to work with their new handsets. The reps will also remind those purchasing one of the four iPhone 15 models that while a USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box with the purchase of an iPhone 15 series phone, the charging brick is not. Per MacRumors, with the release of the





That is why TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this year that Apple increased its forecast of third-quarter shipments of its 20W USB-C charger by 120% and scheduled fourth-quarter shipments of 70 million units. For all of 2023, Kuo sees year-over-year growth in shipments of the 20W USB-C charger in the range of 30% to 40% which would translate to deliveries of 230 million to 240 million units of the brick this year.









To turn a commodity USB-C charging cable into a proprietary one, Apple might decide to make it possible for third-party USB-C cables to work with the iPhone 15 line only if they have been certified under Apple's MFi (Made For iPhone) program. Leaker ShrimpApplePro says all of the third-party USB-C accessories made for the iPhone 15 lineup will have to be MFi-certified to work with the 2023 iPhone models.









As for data transfer speeds, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could see this rate remain at the same 480Mbps delivered by the Lightning port. the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see faster data transfer speeds of 20Gbps to 40Gbps. At the latter speed, the iPhone 15 Pro handsets would support Thunderbolt 4.0. There are so many possibilities, let's hope that Apple Store reps have their spiel down pat by the expected release date of September 22nd.





