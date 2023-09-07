iPhone 15 and the USB-C port: everything you need to know about it
So, to clear things up around the first USB-C iPhones, we are here to explain what this long-awaited transition from Apple's proprietary Lightning port to USB-C means.
What is USB-C and how does it differ from Lightning?
The USB-C connector was created by the USB Implementers Forum, which is made up of hundreds of companies, including Microsoft, Samsung, Intel, Apple, Dell, and more. It is currently the industry standard so it is present in all kinds of mobile tech, such as phones, tablets, headphones, and even cameras. You'll find the connector on Apple's Macs and most iPads, and with the iPhone 15 series, we'll be seeing USB-C on an iPhone for the first time.
Just like Lightning, USB-C is designed to be reversible, so the plug's orientation doesn't matter. However, this is where similarities between the two end. USB-C is used by standards that enable much faster data transfer speeds (USB 3.0, USB 4.0, Thunderbolt), charging rates (USB Power Delivery), and even ultra high-resolution video output. Though you do need compatible hardware to take advantage of these features – we'll touch more on that in a bit.
Another key difference is that USB-C is an industry standard. Lightning, however, is proprietary. Accessory companies making products with Lightning connectors do pay a fee to Apple to do so via the MFi program.
We must point out that USB-C is just a connector type. Its use does not guarantee the support for a specific data transfer rate, charging speed, or video output capability. Support for these depends on the devices and USB cables using the USB-C connector.
iPhone 15 and USB-C
Charging speed
While all iPhone 15 models are getting a USB-C port and cable, not all models are expected to get a bump in charging speed. As things currently stand, it is only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) that are getting an upgrade, with a rumored maximum charging speed of 35W.
In comparison, the iPhone 14 can go up to 20W, which is advertised as enough to charge the phone from 0-50% in 30 minutes. That’s, of course, as long as you have a compatible 20W (or faster) charger, like the one Apple sells on its website. If we follow the logic here, we might see a new 35W charger from Apple after the iPhone 15 series gets announced.
On the Android side, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a maximum charging speed of 45W, which Samsung says can charge the battery from 0-65% in 30 minutes.
Data transfer speed
The discrimination between Pro and non-Pro models is also said to apply to data transfer speeds, with the premium models getting 20Gbps or even 40Gbps, while the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might keep the same 480Mbps as their predecessors.
If the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come with the faster 40Gbps, that could mean they support Thunderbolt 4.0, which means data can be moved to and from external storage extremely quickly. So much so that you could stream on two 4K 60 Hz displays or one 8K 60 Hz display on a single connection if you wanted to.
We don't know for sure if this is true though, so there is still hope that all iPhone 15 models might come with faster data speeds. Fingers crossed!
Compatibility
Another worry that's based on some earlier reports is whether Apple will limit the use of the USB-C port by only allowing approved accessories with an MFi certification. If that turns out to be the case, only specific cables and accessories will be able to access the increased transfer and charging speeds.
Given that it's not been talked about as much since then though, we don't expect this to happen. One of the strongest benefits of a USB-C port is its universal adaptation and compatibility, so it would almost be like a shot in the foot if Apple decides to limit that.
Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use your old USB-C to Lightning cable with the iPhone 15 series, so you would have to throw it away if you don’t intend to keep or sell your current iPhone.
Another issue, however, would be if you have any external devices like portable microphones, SSDs, and other gadgets that come with a preinstalled Lightning connection. Of course, a Lightning to USB-C adapter would solve this problem, but it would undoubtedly still be a hassle.
Design and durability
Last but not least, it seems Apple is looking to make an even bigger deal out of this USB-C transition by making each included USB-C cable match the iPhone 15 color it comes with. All cables are also rumored to be braided, with added strain relief tubes to help them last longer – а welcome feature when Apple cables are notorious for fraying easily.
A welcome bonus is that the USB cables that Apple would use should have USB-C connectors on both ends. In other words, it wouldn’t matter which end you plug into your iPhone and your computer or charger.
Conclusion
So here's the gist of it. This USB-C adoption is definitely a good thing for the iPhone, but there are some caveats like the possible exclusivity of certain advantages to the Pro models. It is a step in the right direction for Apple, however, despite the fact that it was prompted by new EU regulations.
The end result is a better user experience for future iPhone owners, and even if the faster speeds are just for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max this year, at least there will no longer be a need to carry around multiple types of cables. Not to mention that future generations would most likely have the USB-C related improvements trickle down to the more affordable models too.
