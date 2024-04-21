Apple reportedly puts the kibosh on its FineWoven iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands





With a tweet today from "X" leaker Koustami saying that Apple has stopped production of the FineWoven cases for the iPhone and bands for the Apple Watch due to poor durability, I figured now would be a good time to discuss my experience with the case. Usually, when I buy a case, I demand more protection than what the FineWoven case offers. Some case manufacturers like to strengthen protection on the corners and the back, and I felt that there was none of this on Apple's case. Still, there were a few drops and I can't complain that the phone was damaged in any way.









The main issue with the case was how worn out it looked after a short period of time. It started to look and feel dirty. For the $59 that Apple charges for the case, you can find one half the price online that does a better job of protecting your iPhone and looks better. Many others online have complained about the FineWoven cases citing the same issues. So to hear today from a leaker that Apple has stopped making FineWoven iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands does not seem surprising. The feel of the case and the way it looks can simply be summed up in four words: "Below Apple's usual standards."



Recommended Stories





iPhone 15 Pro Max . But yes, I am taking a risk by not putting a case on the phone.

The tweet from leaker Koustami suggests that Apple will try another non-leather material for next year. Meanwhile, my experiment with the naked iPhone 15 Pro Max continues and I must say that the phone continues to feel great in the hand. I've owned many smartphones over the years, mostly Android devices mixed in with a few iPhones. None of those models felt as solid as the. But yes, I am taking a risk by not putting a case on the phone.



