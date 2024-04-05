Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Taking the case off my iPhone 15 Pro Max makes it feel like a brand new phone

By
1comments
Accessories iOS Apple
Taking the case off my iPhone 15 Pro Max makes it feel like a brand new phone
When I bought my first smartphone, the first-generation iPhone back in 2007, I went without a case. Even as I switched to other phones like the BlackBerry Storm and then the Motorola DROID, DROID 3, DROID 4, and HTC One (M8), I never thought about buying a case mostly because I felt that it would cover up the rear design of the phones. And I felt that with the way I was babying my devices, a case wasn't needed.

There was no epiphany or any special moment that I can point to as the moment I decided to buy a case. But when I bought the Pixel 2 XL in 2018, I decided pick up protection for the phone. Considering I had the black/white model that has become lovingly referred to as the "Panda," many times I thought about taking the case off. But the truth is that the case saved the phone many times. Thus, when I switched to the iPhone 11 Pro Max early in 2020, I went a little overboard and bought an expensive case from one of those premium manufacturers whose ads you see on television all of the time.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max feels like a new phone when you use it without the case


Buying this $70 case was actually worth the price. After more than three years, when I traded in my iPhone 11 Pro Max for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the older phone was in outstanding shape. I don't want you to think that you need to buy an expensive case to get great protection. Before I purchased the iPhone 15 Pro Max, I had bought the Pixel 6 Pro and used the same case brand and model I put on the Pixel 2 XL. The case was $15 both times and the two cases did a great job protecting my Pixels.

So that brings me to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. I was protecting the phone with a FineWoven case from Apple. But recently, I decided to see how the phone felt without the case on and it was amazing. Without a case, you can appreciate how thin the iPhone 15 Pro Max really is. And the phone feels magnificent in the hand without a case.

Video Thumbnail


But what happens if I drop the phone? Since removing the case, that hasn't happened-yet. But I think back to Apple's advertising slogan, "Relax, it's iPhone." You might recall the iPhone 12 ad called "Cook" and it has nothing to do with Tim. Some guy is using his iPhone to help to cook some complicated meal and he is getting flour all over the phone. He drops the phone on the floor, a pepper shaker lands on the display, and the iPhone even lands face-first on the bottom of a pot inside the sink. 

Recommended Stories
The cook merely washes off his iPhone and moves on to the rest of his day without a single concern about his device. "More durable than ever," says Apple at the end of the ad, "Relax, it's iPhone." And that is the brilliant tagline that Apple has stayed with over the last few years.

I just need to listen to Apple and "Relax, it's iPhone"


So for now, my iPhone 15 Pro Max is naked and I'm digging the unprotected look and feel of the phone. But there will come a time when the phone drops to the floor. After all, it's just human nature. My hope is that without a case, I will be able to relax thanks to the "ceramic shield," which Apple calls the toughest glass on a smartphone. However, knowing how paranoid I get whenever I drop my phone, I expect that eventually this experiment will end and I'll end up buying a case for my iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Honestly, taking the case off my iPhone 15 Pro Max really does make it feel like a brand-new phone. But that is my opinion. Keep in mind that without a case, you are potentially exposing your expensive phone to some serious damage. If you do decide to go without a case on whatever phone you use, does it feel like a new phone to you? What is your take on going without a case? Let us know by typing your comments in the comment box below.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless