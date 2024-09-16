Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Apple starts selling refurbished iPad Pro and iPad Air models

Apple
Refurbished products are items that have been used or returned and then given a fresh start. They are checked, repaired if needed, cleaned up, and made to look and work like new. And the best part? They come with a discount compared to brand-new ones. Now, if you are eyeing an iPad at a lower price, there is some good news coming your way.

Apple has just started offering certified refurbished 2022 iPad Pro and iPad Air models on its US online store for the very first time.

The refurbished iPads come with a brand-new battery and outer shell


You can now grab the fourth-gen iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) with the M2 chip, the sixth-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M2 chip, or the fifth-gen iPad Air (2022) with the M1 chip, all available in different storage sizes and colors. These refurbished models are priced 15% to 20% lower than their original cost.

For instance, you could save $210 on a 6th-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage. Apple first released this model in 2022, and actually, all the refurbished models up for sale were originally launched two years ago.

According to Apple, its refurbished iPads come with a brand-new battery and outer shell, packaged in a fresh white box along with all the usual manuals and accessories, including a USB-C charging cable and power adapter. Each device goes through a detailed cleaning and inspection process, with full functionality testing to make sure everything works perfectly.

On top of that, every refurbished iPad comes with Apple’s one-year limited warranty, a 14-day return window, and the option to add AppleCare+ for extra coverage.



Now, before getting an older iPad, consider what you need it for. I think even an older iPad that has fewer years of OS updates left is worth it because it can work just fine (especially for basic tasks like browsing or watching videos) even after it receives its last OS update. And for the refurbished models Apple is now selling, the last OS update should be in 2028 or maybe even later. But again, you should think about your needs.

Recommended Stories
Plus, Apple recently introduced Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI features set to hit the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro models later this year. However, if you pick up an iPad with an M1 chip or newer, you will be able to experience Apple Intelligence, too.

Now that Apple has kicked off the sale of refurbished older iPad models, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company do the same with newer ones, like the latest iPad Air M2 (2024) and the iPad Pro M4 (2024) soon.

Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

