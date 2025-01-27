Apple Sports updated with TV broadcast info, support for more soccer tournaments
Apple Sports | Image credit: AppleApple has just announced its Sports app has been updated with a handful of new features including support for additional soccer tournaments, improved navigation experience, and TV broadcast info.
If you’re a soccer fan, you’ll be happy to know that Apple Sports now supports additional tournaments like FA Cup, EFL Championship, and League Cup. Besides that, Apple announced that the updated version of the app is much easier to navigate by simply swiping left or right to browse all of the leagues and teams that you follow.
Last but not least, the latest version of Apple Sports features TV broadcast information. If a match can be watched in more ways, you’ll now find information such as “Live on TNT” or “Live on NHL Network” below the team’s name and record for the season (via The Verge). It makes it easier to watch your favorite team on your favorite channel or streaming service.
Introduced last year, Apple Sports provides users with updates in real time with Live Activities on the Lock Screen or on game pages with odds, box scores, play-by-play, and more.
Currently, Apple Sports supports dozens of leagues and tournaments including Bundesliga, Champions League, Conference League, EFL Championship, Europa League, FA Cup, FBS and FCS NCAA College Football, LaLiga, League Cup, LIGA MX, Ligue 1, Men’s College Basketball, MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NWSL, Premier League, Serie A, WNBA, and Women’s College Baseball.
Although Apple Sports is free to use and supports all iPhone models running iOS 17.2 or later, availability and features may vary by country, region or device. Obviously, you’ll need internet access over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection in order to get the sports data.
