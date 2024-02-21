Apple Sports is here! Apple's free scoreboard app is a home run for iPhone-owning sports fans
If you're a big sports fan like this writer, you will probably open the App Store right away to install Apple's new sports app named Apple Sports. The free app can be found right here and it delivers plenty of data including real-time scores, stats, standings, and gambling odds. Apple Sports, designed by Apple, is offered in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. To install the app, your iPhone must be running iOS 17.2 or later.
This is the perfect time of the year to introduce Apple Sports in the U.S. and Canada since the NHL and NBA seasons are down to the last 25-30 games for each team and many squads face a must-win situation each night if they want to qualify for the playoffs. In the middle of April, the NBA and NHL playoffs begin at the same time that the latest Major League Baseball campaign picks up in earnest.
Screenshot from the new Apple Sports app
Whether your favorite basketball and hockey teams are in the hunt for a playoff spot, or pretty much assured of one, this might turn out to be the app you use to keep track of what's happening on the hardwood or the ice every night.
Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services, said, "We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats. Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues."
The app follows these leagues that are currently in season:
- MLS
- NBA
- NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s)
- NHL
- Bundesliga
- LaLiga
- Liga MX
- Ligue 1
- Premier League
- Serie A
Other leagues that the app will track when their schedule kicks off include MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA.
Apple Sports can show you the latest scores for an entire league, or you can just see how your favorite teams are faring on any given night. And Apple Sports will also allow you to access the Apple TV app to watch live games streamed by Apple and other "connected streaming apps" although some require a subscription.
Recommended Stories
Apple Sports isn't designed to give you an analysis of each contest. It is built to get the latest scores to you quickly and easily. So if you live and die with your favorite teams, you might want to install the app on your iPhone now.
Things that are NOT allowed: